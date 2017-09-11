Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins’ Week 1 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles that took place at FedExField in Landover, Md.

Team:

The Washington Redskins lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 30-17, in front of an announced crowd of 78,685 people at FedExField on Sunday.

The defeat snapped the Redskins’ five-game winning streak against the Eagles.

The Redskins are now 86-74-5 against the Eagles all-time, including postseason play.

The Redskins opened the season against a division opponent for the 29 th time all-time, dating back to the Boston Redskins’ season opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates in an NFL Eastern Division clash on Sept. 13, 1936.

time all-time, dating back to the Boston Redskins’ season opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates in an NFL Eastern Division clash on Sept. 13, 1936. The Redskins opened the season against an NFC opponent, snapping a three-year stretch in which the Redskins opened against AFC competition from 2014-16.

The Redskins opened a season at home for a third consecutive year, marking the franchise’s first stretch of three straight season openers at home since opening six consecutive seasons at home from 2002-07.

The Redskins’ record in season openers now stands at 24-24 since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

Offense:

Quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 23-of-40 passes for 240 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

completed 23-of-40 passes for 240 yards with one touchdown and one interception. With the performance, Cousins (12,353) moved past Billy Kilmer (12,352) for the fifth-most career passing yards in Redskins history.

(12,353) moved past Billy Kilmer (12,352) for the fifth-most career passing yards in Redskins history. Cousins also rushed four times and tied for the team lead with 30 rushing yards. His 30 rushing yards matched his career high, set previously in Week 16 of the 2016 season at Chicago.

also rushed four times and tied for the team lead with 30 rushing yards. His 30 rushing yards matched his career high, set previously in Week 16 of the 2016 season at Chicago. Cousins started his 33 rd consecutive regular season game for the Redskins, the third-longest streak by a Redskins quarterback since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger behind Joe Theismann (60 from 1980-84) and Mark Rypien (41 from 1990-93).

started his 33 consecutive regular season game for the Redskins, the third-longest streak by a Redskins quarterback since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger behind Joe Theismann (60 from 1980-84) and Mark Rypien (41 from 1990-93). Cousins recorded his first touchdown pass of the season, a 29-yarder to running back Chris Thompson in the second quarter.

recorded his first touchdown pass of the season, a 29-yarder to running back in the second quarter. The touchdown was the 73 rd touchdown pass of Cousins’ career and the sixth receiving touchdown of Thompson’s career.

touchdown pass of career and the sixth receiving touchdown of career. Dating back to last season, Thompson now has three total touchdowns in his last three games (one rushing, two receiving).

now has three total touchdowns in his last three games (one rushing, two receiving). With his second reception of the game, tight end Jordan Reed became the 12 th player to catch 250 career passes as a member of the Redskins. He became the Redskins’ third tight end to reach the milestone all-time, joining Chris Cooley and Jerry Smith.

became the 12 player to catch 250 career passes as a member of the Redskins. He became the Redskins’ third tight end to reach the milestone all-time, joining Chris Cooley and Jerry Smith. Reed finished the contest with five receptions for 36 yards.

finished the contest with five receptions for 36 yards. Wide receiver Ryan Grant recorded a career-high 61 receiving yards on four receptions. Grant’s previous high in receiving yards was 57, set in Week 2 of the 2014 season.

recorded a career-high 61 receiving yards on four receptions. Grant’s previous high in receiving yards was 57, set in Week 2 of the 2014 season. Grant recorded a 34-yard reception in the first quarter, one yard shy of matching his career high (35, vs. St. Louis on Sept. 20, 2015).

recorded a 34-yard reception in the first quarter, one yard shy of matching his career high (35, vs. St. Louis on Sept. 20, 2015). Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. recorded his first reception as a member of the Redskins in the first quarter, a 12-yard reception from Cousins on third-and-11.

recorded his first reception as a member of the Redskins in the first quarter, a 12-yard reception from Cousins on third-and-11. Pryor Sr. finished the game with six receptions for 66 yards, leading the Redskins in both categories.

finished the game with six receptions for 66 yards, leading the Redskins in both categories. Wide receiver Brian Quick recorded his first reception as a member of the Redskins in the third quarter, an 11-yard pass from Cousins on third-and-10.

Defense:

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan started his 97th consecutive regular season game, the second-longest active streak among active NFL linebackers. Kerrigan has not missed a start since entering the NFL in 2011.

started his 97th consecutive regular season game, the second-longest active streak among active NFL linebackers. Kerrigan has not missed a start since entering the NFL in 2011. In the second quarter, Kerrigan intercepted Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and returned the interception 24 yards for a touchdown.

intercepted Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and returned the interception 24 yards for a touchdown. The interception was the third of Kerrigan’s career, with all three having been returned for touchdowns. He returned an interception for a touchdown against the New York Giants in his first career game in Week 1 of the 2011 season and added another in Week 5 of the 2012 season vs. Atlanta.

career, with all three having been returned for touchdowns. He returned an interception for a touchdown against the New York Giants in his first career game in Week 1 of the 2011 season and added another in Week 5 of the 2012 season vs. Atlanta. With his touchdown Sunday and his pick-six in the 2011 season opener, Kerrigan became the sixth player in league history to record multiple Week 1 interception returns for touchdowns in a career, according to records provided by STATS. Kerrigan joined Lem Barney, Tyrone Braxton, Terrell Buckley, Chuck Howley and Aqib Talib, who all have two career Week 1 pick-sixes to their credit.

became the sixth player in league history to record multiple Week 1 interception returns for touchdowns in a career, according to records provided by STATS. Kerrigan joined Lem Barney, Tyrone Braxton, Terrell Buckley, Chuck Howley and Aqib Talib, who all have two career Week 1 pick-sixes to their credit. With his third career interception return for touchdown, Kerrigan tied DeAngelo Hall , Monte Coleman, Andre Collins, Brig Owens and Mike Bass for second-most in Redskins history.

tied , Monte Coleman, Andre Collins, Brig Owens and Mike Bass for second-most in Redskins history. Kerrigan’s interception return for a touchdown represented the Redskins’ first points of the season. The last time the Redskins’ first points of the season came from the defense was coincidentally the last time the Redskins opened a season against the Eagles (Sept. 9, 2013, 75-yard fumble return by DeAngelo Hall).

interception return for a touchdown represented the Redskins’ first points of the season. The last time the Redskins’ first points of the season came from the defense was coincidentally the last time the Redskins opened a season against the Eagles (Sept. 9, 2013, 75-yard fumble return by DeAngelo Hall). Later in the second quarter, Kerrigan split a sack with defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis . Kerrigan’s half-sack pushed his career sack total to 59.0. Ioannidis’ half-sack was the first of his career.

split a sack with defensive lineman . Kerrigan’s half-sack pushed his career sack total to 59.0. Ioannidis’ half-sack was the first of his career. Kerrigan pushed his career sack total against the Eagles to 10.0, his most against any team. No other active NFL player has more than 5.5 career sacks against Philadelphia.

pushed his career sack total against the Eagles to 10.0, his most against any team. No other active NFL player has more than 5.5 career sacks against Philadelphia. Linebacker Preston Smith recorded his first sack of the season on the Eagles’ first drive. The sack pushed his career total to 13.5.

recorded his first sack of the season on the Eagles’ first drive. The sack pushed his career total to 13.5. With Smith’s sack, the Redskins recorded a sack in their 25 th consecutive regular season game, dating back to 2015. Washington’s active streak entered the day ranked first in the NFC and second in the NFL (Cincinnati, 30).

sack, the Redskins recorded a sack in their 25 consecutive regular season game, dating back to 2015. Washington’s active streak entered the day ranked first in the NFC and second in the NFL (Cincinnati, 30). With a sack in their 25 th consecutive regular season game, the Redskins tied for the third-longest such streak in team history since the NFL adopted sacks as an official statistic in 1982. The previous 25-game streak was recorded by the Redskins from Week 1 of the 1982 season to Week 16 of the 1983 season. The current streak is now shy only of streaks of 60 games (1984-87) and 30 games (2008-10) in team annals.

consecutive regular season game, the Redskins tied for the third-longest such streak in team history since the NFL adopted sacks as an official statistic in 1982. The previous 25-game streak was recorded by the Redskins from Week 1 of the 1982 season to Week 16 of the 1983 season. The current streak is now shy only of streaks of 60 games (1984-87) and 30 games (2008-10) in team annals. The Redskins recorded their first takeaway of the season in the first quarter when linebacker Mason Foster recovered a fumble forced by cornerback Kendall Fuller .

recovered a fumble forced by cornerback . The fumble recovery was Foster’s fourth of his career, his second since joining the Redskins and his first since Week 13 of the 2015 seasons vs. Dallas.

fourth of his career, his second since joining the Redskins and his first since Week 13 of the 2015 seasons vs. Dallas. The forced fumble was the first of Fuller’s career.

career. With Foster’s recovery and Kerrigan’s interception, the Redskins recorded multiple takeaways in a season opener for the first time since their 2013 season debut against Philadelphia.

recovery and interception, the Redskins recorded multiple takeaways in a season opener for the first time since their 2013 season debut against Philadelphia. Cornerback Josh Norman recorded three passes defensed, marking the fifth time in his career that he has registered at least three passes defensed in a single game. Norman has reached the mark in five games in his career, four of which have occurred during his tenure with the Redskins.

recorded three passes defensed, marking the fifth time in his career that he has registered at least three passes defensed in a single game. Norman has reached the mark in five games in his career, four of which have occurred during his tenure with the Redskins. Linebacker Zach Brown made his Redskins debut and posted a game-high 12 tackles (seven solo).

made his Redskins debut and posted a game-high 12 tackles (seven solo). The Redskins held the Eagles to one rushing first down. It represents the first time the Redskins have held an opponent to only one rushing first down since Week 12 of the 2015 season against the New York Giants.

Special Teams: