Redskins Face Giants With Potential Playoff Spot On The Line

The Washington Redskins return home to FedExField one final time this season to face the New York Giants in a game that could push them into the postseason.

Second Quarter: Redskins 0, Giants 10

New York would extend their lead in the second quarter, as they drove 74 yards on 11 plays that was capped off by a Rashad Jennings touchdown run.

Cornerback Josh Norman was called for a personal foul on Odell Beckham Jr. when the Giants were driving deep into Redskins territory.

Washington would be able to get past midfield on their drive following New York’s touchdown, as Jordan Reed has back-to-back receptions before the Redskins were forced to punt once again.

New York’s drive would travel only 28 yards before Washington held off to force a punt.

The Redskins would once again have a three-and-out, though, as Cousins was sacked on third down before Way came out to punt. Washington is currently 1-of-6 on third down attempts today.

The defense would be on the field for only five plays, as the Redskins got the punt team on the field after New York gained just 12 yards on those plays.

Cousins would connect with Chris Thompson on two pass completions and another to DeSean Jackson before Dustin Hopkins came out for a 57-yard field goal attempt he would miss.

First Quarter: Redskins 0, Giants 3

The Redskins won the opening coin toss and elected to receive to start the game, a change from what they’ve been doing this season.

Washington’s initial offensive series lasted just three plays, though, before Tress Way came on to punt. On the second play, a returning Jordan Reed caught an eight-yard pass.

The defense, however, forced a three-and-out as well. On the drive, Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan became the first player in team history to start every game in his first six seasons.

Jamison Crowder would have a 29-yard punt return, but a holding call pushed Washington back to its own 14-yard line.

On the Redskins’ first play after the return, Kirk Cousins was sacked for a 10-yard loss before Washington was forced into another three-and-out.

The Giants would respond with the game’s first points, as New York drove 56 yards on 13 plays for a 22-yard field goal conversion.

Cornerback Josh Norman nearly had his fourth pick of the season on the drive, but couldn’t keep control of the ball with a Giants player aggressively on him.

New York would get down to the four-yard line at one point, but quarterback Eli Manning was called for intentional grounding.

Washington would finally move the ball off a 23-yard reception by Pierre Garçon on second down, but the offense couldn’t get any more yardage before Tress Way came on to punt for the third time in the opening quarter.