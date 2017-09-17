Redskins Face Rams In Week 2 NFC Battle

The Washington Redskins have traveled to California for their first regular season road game of the year to take on the Los Angeles Rams.

First Quarter: Redskins 3, Rams 0

The Rams were held to just 21 yards on six plays in the opening drive of this Week 2 matchup. Allowing a third down completion on the third play from the line of scrimmage on the afternoon, but holding stout otherwise. Montae Nicholson and Deshazor Everett also platooned at safety on the drive opposite D.J Swearinger.

Additionally, Ryan Kerrigan made his 98th consecutive start, which is now the longest streak among current NFL linebackers. Lawrence Timmons previously was the holder of this streak, but was inactive today for the Dolphins.

Washington would take the lead at 3-0 midway through the first quarter, as Dustin Hopkins hit a 41-yard attempt to conclude a 14-play drive.

On the game debut for the offensive unit, Rob Kelley recorded six carries for 23 yards while the highlight passing play was a 21-yard completion a screen to Jamison Crowder on 3rd-and-17.

After some confusion on offsetting calls on the Ram’s ensuing drive, Los Angeles started from its own 2-yard line. But Washington forced a three-and-out before getting the ball back at its own 35-yard line.

Washington’s second drive got going in a hurry, as Kelley picked up 19 and 21 yards on the first two plays before the Redskins got into the red zone before the whistle to end the quarter.