Redskins Fall To Eagles In Regular Season Opener

The Redskins opened up the 2017 regular season falling to the Eagles by the final of 30-17 in a game that remained tight until the final whistle.

Fourth Quarter: Redskins 17, Eagles 30

After the Eagles were forced to punt on their opening possession of the final frame, the Redskins looked poised to take back the lead as Kirk Cousins drove the offense deep into Philadelphia territory off throws to Ryan Grant and Terrelle Pryor Sr.

But on 3rd-and-6 from the 14-yard line, Cousins overthrew Jamison Crowder on a ball that would be intercepted.

The Redskins would hold off the turnover, bending some but not allowing the Eagles to extend their lead. Washington should have recorded another sack on a third down throw by Carson Wentz, but the second-year quarterback escaped Zach Brown to locate Zach Ertz for a 23-yard gain.

Philadelphia’s punt would be downed at the 1-yard line with less than seven minutes left in the game.

The Redskins’ drive would last just three plays after the punt, as Cousins completed 1-of-3 attempts for two yards.

The Eagles, meanwhile, chewed off nearly four minutes of clock on a five-play, 33-yard drive that ended with another field goal.

Washington will get the ball back after the two-minute warning seeking to take back the lead for good.

The Eagles, however, ended any opportunity for the Redskins to push their winning streak over Philadelphia with a strip-sack that was returned for a touchdown. The Eagles would convert on a two-point conversion to make it 30-17.

Cousins would complete a handful of passes on Washington’s final drive before the clock struck zero after Eagles got the ball back one last time.

Third Quarter: Redskins 17, Eagles 19

The Eagles would push their lead up to five points early in the third quarter after a nine-play, 51-yard drive that ended with a Caleb Sturgis field goal.

The Redskins responded with a field goal of their own, a 33-yard make by Dustin Hopkins .

On the drive, Kirk Cousins showed the ability to avoid heavy pressure to either scramble for yards or extend plays to complete throws. On one third down attempt, Cousins got away from the Eagles to step up and throw a dart to Brian Quick for the receiver’s first catch as a member of the Redskins.

Currently, Cousins is Washington’s leading rusher with 30 yards on four carries.

Just before the end of the quarter, the Redskins benefitted from an intentional grounding call that set the Eagles back. The Redskins will get the ball back to start the fourth quarter.

Second Quarter: Redskins 14, Eagles 16

The Eagles would extend their lead early in the second quarter, as Carson Wentz would complete his second touchdown pass of the day from the 1-yard line.

Philadelphia would miss the extra point attempt, though.

Washington came out running the ball following Philadelphia’s second touchdown, giving the ball to Rob Kelley on the first two plays of the drive before Kirk Cousins scrambled to pick up four yards on 3rd-and-2.

That running trend continued after Cousins’ gainer, as Kelley and Chris Thompson both carried the ball once again before the Redskins were just short of moving the chains once again on a nine-yard reception by Jordan Reed .

The Redskins would get points up on the board on the defense’s next outing, as Ryan Kerrigan returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown. On the throw, defensive lineman Stacy McGee tipped the ball before the two-time Pro Bowl linebacker raced into the end zone for the score.

Washington’s defense continued to make plays, as Kerrigan and Matt Ioannidis split a sack on a Philadelphia 3rd-and-8 play.

After the split-sack by the Redskins, the offense would get the ball back with less than four minutes left in the quarter and capped off a long scoring drive with a 29-yard touchdown reception byThompson.

On the drive, Cousins completed passes to four different receivers including two to Thompson. His second touchdown catch went for 29 yards to the house when he brushed off multiple players to score the offense’s first touchdown of the season.

The Eagles would drive into Redskins territory just before the end of the half to convert on a field goal as the clock went to zero. Philadelphia leads 16-14.

First Quarter: Redskins 0, Eagles 7

After Bashaud Breeland returned the opening kickoff to Washington’s 16-yard line, quarterback Kirk Cousins and the offense came out for their first series of the 2017 season.

Washington would get into two 3rd-and-11 situations to start the game, as Cousins connected with Terrelle Pryor Sr. for 12 yards on the first try but the duo failed to link up on the second third down play.

The defense started strong on their first two plays of the afternoon, first with Josh Norman nearly logging an interception and then Preston Smith getting his first sack of the season.

But on 3rd-and-12, Carson Wentz escaped two would-be sacks and turned it into a 58-yard touchdown score.

On their second possession of the contest, the offensive unit would get into Philadelphia territory thanks to a 34-yard reception by Ryan Grant, but a strip sack on 3rd-and-6 resulted in the ball changing hands.

The Redskins would get the ball back on a fumble recovery of their own, though, as Kendall Fuller broke up a backwards pass for Nelson Agholor that would be recovered by Mason Foster .

While Washington’s ensuing drive lasted just three plays, Josh Doctson made his season debut lining up at wide receiver.

After Tress Way ‘s punt was downed at the 13-yard line, the Redskins held strong to force a three-and-out. On 3rd-and-1 the Eagles tried to run LeGarrette Blount, but he was stopped for a two-yard loss.

The Redskins, however, muffed their punt return, as Jamison Crowder would cough up a ball that the Eagles would recover.

The Eagles would get it down inside the Redskins’ 10-yard line before the end of the quarter.