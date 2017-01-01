Redskins Fall To The Giants In Regular Season Finale

The Washington Redskins hosted the New York Giants in the regular season finale at FedExField but were unable to score a victory, falling by a final of 19-10.

Fourth Quarter: Redskins 10, Giants 19

The Giants would run the ball two more times – neither able to move the chains – before the Redskins got the ball back at their own 24-yard line.

Washington would get their best running of the game on the ensuing drive and Kirk Cousins would get big pass completions to Jamison Crowder , Maurice Harris and Vernon Davis , before Pierre Garçon picked up a first down on a 3rd-and-17 bubble screen. Landon Collins was called for a late hit before Cousins found Jordan Reed for a one-yard touchdown reception.

Dustin Hopkins hit the extra point attempt to make it a 10-10 game.

Once again, the defense would force a three-and-out as the unit got off the field on third down when Cullen Jenkins ’ spin move freed him up to record a sack on Eli Manning.

The offense wasn’t able to capitalize, as Cousins wasn’t able to complete any of his three pass attempts.

New York would get into field goal range and covert, as the offense used a 44-yard gain through the air to get into a spot to make the kick with 2:12 left in the game.

Cousins would complete two passes – one to DeSean Jackson and one to Garçon – before the two-minute warning.

Jackson’s 11-yard reception pushed him to more than 1,000 receiving yards on the season, his second in Washington.

The quarterback would then complete a pair of passes to Chris Thompson before throwing an interception on a pass attempt to the middle of the field. The quarterback double pumped before releasing the ball.

The Redskins would get the ball back one more time, but a failed lateral attempt resulted in a Giants touchdown.

Third Quarter: Redskins 3, Giants 10

New York’s starting offense remained in the game as the second half began, as they marched down the field deep into Washington territory before holding off the Giants on a 4th-and-2 play. Linebacker Mason Foster got a hand on Eli Manning’s pass attempt to get a turnover on downs.

On the drive, linebacker Ryan Kerrigan was removed from the game with a finger injury and headed to the locker room. He is questionable to return.

Washington, however, was pushed into a punt situation after just three plays. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was sacked on a third down dropback.

The Redskins defense stood tall, however, benefitting from an offensive holding call to tally a three-and-out. Giants punter Brad Wing’s punt would land in the end zone for a touchback.

Washington would get a big jolt on a 49-yard catch-and-run from Pierre Garçon, but one play later Cousins threw an interception as he targeted Maurice Harris on a comeback route, but the rookie wide receiver fell down.

Despite the turnover, the defense clamped down for a second-straight three-and-out and Jamison Crowder took the ensuing punt 19 yards to the New York 47-yard line.

On the first play after the return, Cousins found Vernon Davis for a 31-yard gain before Dustin Hopkins came out to get the Redskins on the scoreboard, nailing a 32-yard field goal attempt.

It is the 34th field goal make of the season for the Florida State product, setting a new Redskins single-season record.

Sterling Shephard would get a seven-yard rushing gain before the end of the quarter.

Second Quarter: Redskins 0, Giants 10

New York would extend their lead in the second quarter, as they drove 74 yards on 11 plays that was capped off by a Rashad Jennings touchdown run.

Cornerback Josh Norman was called for a personal foul on Odell Beckham Jr. when the Giants were driving deep into Redskins territory.

Washington would be able to get past midfield on their drive following New York’s touchdown, as Jordan Reed has back-to-back receptions before the Redskins were forced to punt once again.

New York’s drive would travel only 28 yards before Washington held off to force a punt.

The Redskins would once again have a three-and-out, though, as Cousins was sacked on third down before Way came out to punt. Washington is currently 1-of-6 on third down attempts today.

The defense would be on the field for only five plays, as the Redskins got the punt team on the field after New York gained just 12 yards on those plays.

Cousins would connect with Chris Thompson on two pass completions and another to DeSean Jackson before Dustin Hopkins came out for a 57-yard field goal attempt he would miss.

First Quarter: Redskins 0, Giants 3

The Redskins won the opening coin toss and elected to receive to start the game, a change from what they’ve been doing this season.

Washington’s initial offensive series lasted just three plays, though, before Tress Way came on to punt. On the second play, a returning Jordan Reed caught an eight-yard pass.

The defense, however, forced a three-and-out as well. On the drive, Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan became the first player in team history to start every game in his first six seasons.

Jamison Crowder would have a 29-yard punt return, but a holding call pushed Washington back to its own 14-yard line.

On the Redskins’ first play after the return, Kirk Cousins was sacked for a 10-yard loss before Washington was forced into another three-and-out.

The Giants would respond with the game’s first points, as New York drove 56 yards on 13 plays for a 22-yard field goal conversion.

Cornerback Josh Norman nearly had his fourth pick of the season on the drive, but couldn’t keep control of the ball with a Giants player aggressively on him.

New York would get down to the four-yard line at one point, but quarterback Eli Manning was called for intentional grounding.

Washington would finally move the ball off a 23-yard reception by Pierre Garçon on second down, but the offense couldn’t get any more yardage before Tress Way came on to punt for the third time in the opening quarter.