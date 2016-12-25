Redskins-Giants Game Flexed To 4:25 p.m.

The National Football League announced Sunday that the kickoff time for the Week 17 game between the Washington Redskins and New York Giants on Sunday, Jan. 1, has been changed to 4:25 p.m. ET.

Week 17 schedule GB-DET to 8:30 PM ET (NBC)

NO-ATL & NYG-WAS to 4:25 PM ET (FOX)

NE-MIA at 1 PM (if PIT & KC win today) or 4:25 PM ET (CBS) pic.twitter.com/nsX2YWNUnu — Randall Liu (@RLiuNFL) December 25, 2016

The game will still be televised on FOX.

The stakes for the game remain uncertain until Monday night’s game between the Lions and Cowboys. If Dallas beats Detroit, the Redskins will just need to beat the Giants to earn a ployoff berth.

If Detroit beats Dallas, the Redskins must win and need the Lions to beat the Packers next Sunday night.