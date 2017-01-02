A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins’ Week 17 game against the New York Giants at FedExField, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

“Redskins-Giants Monday Stats Pack” is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO

The Washington Redskins fell to the New York Giants, 19-10, in front of an announced crowd of 79,471 people at FedExField on Sunday.

The Redskins finished the 2016 season with an 8-7-1 record.

The Redskins finished the 2016 season with an 8-7-1 record. The Redskins (6,454) broke the franchise record for total net yards in a single season (6,253 in 1989).

The 2016 Redskins (403.4) became the first team in franchise history to average 400 yards per game.

The Redskins had eight players finish the season with at least 500 yards from scrimmage ( DeSean Jackson , Pierre Garcon, Jamison Crowder , Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson , Jordan Reed , Vernon Davis and Matt Jones ), tying the 2011 New Orleans Saints for the most in a single season in NFL history.

, Pierre Garcon, , Rob Kelley, , , and ), tying the 2011 New Orleans Saints for the most in a single season in NFL history. With their sixth passing first down of the game, the Redskins (226) broke the team record for passing first downs in a single season (217 in 1989).

With their second completion of the game, the Redskins (407) broke the team record for completions in a single season (386 in 2015).

The Redskins (6.40) set a single-season team record for yards per play, surpassing the mark of 6.17 set in 2012. The team’s 6.40 yards-per-play average ranks 11 th by any team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

by any team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. The Redskins gained 284 net yards against the Giants, snapping the team’s franchise record of 19 consecutive 300-yard regular season games, dating back to 2015.

The Redskins dropped to 46-37-2 all-time in regular season finales.

The Redskins and Giants met for the 170th time, including postseason play. The Giants are the Redskins’ most common opponent.

Offense:

Quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 22-of-35 passes for 287 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

completed 22-of-35 passes for 287 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Cousins finished the year with single-season team records in attempts (606), completions (406) and passing yards (4,917) and matched his team record for 300-yard passing games (seven). Cousins’ also posted the third-highest completion percentage (67.0) and tied for the sixth-most passing touchdowns in a season in team history (25).

finished the year with single-season team records in attempts (606), completions (406) and passing yards (4,917) and matched his team record for 300-yard passing games (seven). Cousins’ also posted the third-highest completion percentage (67.0) and tied for the sixth-most passing touchdowns in a season in team history (25). Cousins’ 4,917 passing yards ranked third in the NFL in 2016 and are the 15 th -most in a season in NFL history.

4,917 passing yards ranked third in the NFL in 2016 and are the 15 -most in a season in NFL history. Cousins (307.3) became the first quarterback in team history to average 300 passing yards per game in a season, surpassing the previous mark of 269.1, set by Mark Rypien in 1989.

(307.3) became the first quarterback in team history to average 300 passing yards per game in a season, surpassing the previous mark of 269.1, set by Mark Rypien in 1989. With the start, Cousins started 16 regular season games for a second straight season to join Jason Campbell (2008-09), Mark Rypien (1991-92) and Joe Theismann (1983-84) as the only quarterbacks in team history to start 16 games in back-to-back seasons.

started 16 regular season games for a second straight season to join Jason Campbell (2008-09), Mark Rypien (1991-92) and Joe Theismann (1983-84) as the only quarterbacks in team history to start 16 games in back-to-back seasons. On a one-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, Cousins registered the seventh 25-touchdown passing season in team history, joining Sonny Jurgensen (31 in 1967), himself (29 in 2015), Joe Theismann (29 in 1983), Jurgensen (28 in 1966), Mark Rypien (28 in 1991) and Sammy Baugh (25 in 1947).

registered the seventh 25-touchdown passing season in team history, joining Sonny Jurgensen (31 in 1967), himself (29 in 2015), Joe Theismann (29 in 1983), Jurgensen (28 in 1966), Mark Rypien (28 in 1991) and Sammy Baugh (25 in 1947). Wide receiver Pierre Garçon caught four passes for a team-high 96 yards.

caught four passes for a team-high 96 yards. During the contest, Garçon reached 1,000 receiving yards for the season. The 1,000-yard receiving season is the second of his career and his first since 2013 with Washington.

reached 1,000 receiving yards for the season. The 1,000-yard receiving season is the second of his career and his first since 2013 with Washington. Garçon led the Redskins in receptions (79) and receiving yards (1,041) in 2016. It was his third season leading the team in receptions (2013, 2014 and 2016) and his third leading the team in receiving yards (2012, 2013, 2016).

led the Redskins in receptions (79) and receiving yards (1,041) in 2016. It was his third season leading the team in receptions (2013, 2014 and 2016) and his third leading the team in receiving yards (2012, 2013, 2016). Garçon extended his streak of consecutive regular season games played with a reception to 102, the fifth-longest active streak in the NFL (Larry Fitzgerald, 194; Brandon Marshall, 159; Steve Smith Sr., 142; Michael Crabtree, 110). Seventy-four of the games in Garçon’s streak have come with Washington, the third-longest streak by a member of the Redskins since the 1970 merger.

extended his streak of consecutive regular season games played with a reception to 102, the fifth-longest active streak in the NFL (Larry Fitzgerald, 194; Brandon Marshall, 159; Steve Smith Sr., 142; Michael Crabtree, 110). Seventy-four of the games in Garçon’s streak have come with Washington, the third-longest streak by a member of the Redskins since the 1970 merger. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson caught two passes for 34 yards.

caught two passes for 34 yards. With the performance, Jackson (1,005) posted the fifth 1,000-yard season of his career, including his second with Washington (2014).

(1,005) posted the fifth 1,000-yard season of his career, including his second with Washington (2014). Between Garçon and Jackson , the 2016 season marked the first time the Redskins featured multiple 1,000-yard receivers since 1999 (Albert Connell and Michael Westbrook).

and , the 2016 season marked the first time the Redskins featured multiple 1,000-yard receivers since 1999 (Albert Connell and Michael Westbrook). The 1,000-yard receiving seasons by Garçon and Jackson were the 29 th and 30 th all-time by members of the Redskins.

and were the 29 and 30 all-time by members of the Redskins. Garçon and Jackson joined Gary Clark (five), Art Monk (five), Santana Moss (three), Henry Ellard (three), Ricky Sanders (two) and Bobby Mitchell (two) as the only players with multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons in team history.

and joined Gary Clark (five), Art Monk (five), Santana Moss (three), Henry Ellard (three), Ricky Sanders (two) and Bobby Mitchell (two) as the only players with multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons in team history. Tight end Jordan Reed caught five passes for 40 yards.

caught five passes for 40 yards. With his second reception of the game, Reed moved past Don Warren (244) in team history for third-most career receptions by a tight end (12 th -most career receptions by a player of any position).

moved past Don Warren (244) in team history for third-most career receptions by a tight end (12 -most career receptions by a player of any position). On a one-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, Reed recorded his 20 th career touchdown reception, becoming the 16th player in team history to record 20 touchdown receptions with the Redskins.

recorded his 20 career touchdown reception, becoming the 16th player in team history to record 20 touchdown receptions with the Redskins. On the play, Reed surpassed Clint Didier (19) for sole possession of fourth-most receiving touchdowns by a tight end in Redskins history.

surpassed Clint Didier (19) for sole possession of fourth-most receiving touchdowns by a tight end in Redskins history. Tight end Vernon Davis caught two passes for 49 yards.

caught two passes for 49 yards. On his second reception of the game Davis (505) tied Dallas Clark and Frank Wycheck for 10 th on the NFL’s list of career receptions by a tight end.

(505) tied Dallas Clark and Frank Wycheck for 10 on the NFL’s list of career receptions by a tight end. With an additional 33 rushing yards on Sunday, running back Robert Kelley finished the season as the team’s leader in rushing attempts (168), rushing yards (704) and rushing touchdowns (six).

finished the season as the team’s leader in rushing attempts (168), rushing yards (704) and rushing touchdowns (six). Kelley’s rookie season in 2016 marks the third time in the last six seasons that a rookie has led the Redskins in rushing, joining Roy Helu Jr. in 2011 and Alfred Morris in 2012.

rookie season in 2016 marks the third time in the last six seasons that a rookie has led the Redskins in rushing, joining Roy Helu Jr. in 2011 and Alfred Morris in 2012. Running back Chris Thompson led the Redskins with six receptions, gaining 37 yards.

led the Redskins with six receptions, gaining 37 yards. Thompson finished the season with 356 rushing yards and 349 receiving yards, becoming the first member of the Redskins to record at least 325 rushing yards and 325 receiving yards in a single season since Roy Helu Jr. in 2011. It is the 25 th such campaign by a member of the Redskins all-time.

finished the season with 356 rushing yards and 349 receiving yards, becoming the first member of the Redskins to record at least 325 rushing yards and 325 receiving yards in a single season since Roy Helu Jr. in 2011. It is the 25 such campaign by a member of the Redskins all-time. Guard Brandon Scherff started his 16th game this season, joining Chris Samuels (2000-01) and Jon Jansen (1999-2000) as the only Redskins offensive linemen to open their careers by starting 16 games in each of their first two NFL seasons.

Defense:

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan started his 96th consecutive game, the second-longest active streak among active NFL linebackers. Kerrigan has not missed a start in his NFL career.

started his 96th consecutive game, the second-longest active streak among active NFL linebackers. Kerrigan has not missed a start in his NFL career. Kerrigan became the first member of the Redskins to start all 16 games in each of the first six seasons of an NFL career since the adoption of the 16-game schedule in 1978. (Note: Jon Jansen started all 16 games in the first six seasons in which he played from 1999-2005 but missed the 2004 season with an injury).

became the first member of the Redskins to start all 16 games in each of the first six seasons of an NFL career since the adoption of the 16-game schedule in 1978. (Note: Jon Jansen started all 16 games in the first six seasons in which he played from 1999-2005 but missed the 2004 season with an injury). With a nine-yard sack of Giants quarterback Eli Manning in the fourth quarter, defensive lineman Cullen Jenkins recorded his first full sack as a member of the Redskins, pushing his career total to 49.0.

recorded his first full sack as a member of the Redskins, pushing his career total to 49.0. The Redskins recorded a sack in a 24 th consecutive regular season game, dating back to last season. Washington’s active streak entered the day ranking first in the NFC and second in the NFL (Cincinnati, 28).

consecutive regular season game, dating back to last season. Washington’s active streak entered the day ranking first in the NFC and second in the NFL (Cincinnati, 28). The Redskins pushed their regular season sack streak to 24 games for the first time since a 30-game span across the 2008-10 seasons.

The Redskins recorded at least one sack in every game this season, the franchise’s first such accomplishment since 2009. It marks the seventh time the team has accomplished the feat since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 (1982, 1983, 1985, 1986, 1996 and 2009).

Linebacker Mason Foster recorded a career-high 17 total tackles (15 solo). Foster’s 17 tackles are the most credited by the NFL to a member of the Redskins in a single game since Oct. 7, 2012 (20, London Fletcher).

Special Teams: