Redskins Hire Torrian Gray As Defensive Backs Coach

The Washington Redskins announced on Wednesday that they have hired Torrian Gray as the team’s new defensive backs coach.

Gray, 42, was most recently the assistant defensive backs coach for the Florida Gators during the 2016 season.

Prior to his year at Florida, Gray served as defensive secondary/passing game coordinator for Virginia Tech (2013-15), defensive secondary coach for Virginia Tech (2006-12), assistant defensive backs coach for the Chicago Bears (2004-05), defensive backs coach for the University of Connecticut (2002-03) and defensive backs coach for the University of Maine (2000-01).

Before getting into the coaching ranks, Gray played for Virginia Tech for four seasons before being a second-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 1997 NFL Draft.

During his coaching career, Gray has worked with 12 different defensive backs that have been selected in the NFL Draft including current Redskins cornerback Kendall Fuller and former Redskins safety Kyshoen Jarrett.

He also coached five-time Pro Bowler Kam Chancellor and Cody Grimm, the son of former Redskins guard Russ Grimm and the brother of current Redskins defensive quality coach Chad Grimm.

In his 10 seasons working with the Hokies’ secondary, his units allowed just 185.0 passing yards per game and a 106.5 opponent passer rating – both ranking No. 2 in the nation in FBS action.

During his final three seasons at Virginia Tech, Gray coached Fuller, a third-round pick for the Redskins in the 2016 NFL Draft – as he collected 119 career tackles (73 solo, 8.0 for loss), 27 pass breakups, eight interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered.

Fuller was named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and was a first-team All-ACC selection following his sophomore year.

In his two seasons as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Bears, cornerback Nathan Vasher recorded 13 interceptions and cornerback Charles Tillman recorded a career-high five picks.

Cornerback Mike Brown was named to his lone Pro Bowl that year with three interceptions of his own.

Along with Fuller, Gray will work with 2015 first-team All-Pro Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland at cornerback along with DeAngelo Hall and Su’a Cravens among others.