Redskins Hold The No. 17 Pick In The 2017 NFL Draft

As the Washington Redskins begin their preparations for the 2017 season, the team holds the No. 17-overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The team’s other selection spots will be determined at a later date.

In late April, the annual NFL Draft will take place in Philadelphia and the Washington Redskins will hold the No. 17-overall pick.

Despite finishing with an 8-7-1 regular season record – the team’s second straight winning season – the Redskins just missed the playoffs and have been locked into a top-20 pick.

While the Redskins have begun evaluations of the current roster and the players set to become free agents once the league calendar turns, the draft process will soon heat up.

“We have got to make sure we do well in the draft the next year or two and make sure that we continue to add to the talent that we have,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. “We’ve had some good drafts, but we have to add to it, obviously.”

Three of the Redskins’ four 2017 Pro Bowlers were selected by Washington in the first round of recent NFL Drafts.

In 2010, Washington selected Oklahoma tackle Trent Williams with the No. 4-overall pick. He is now a five-time Pro Bowler.

One season later, Purdue linebacker Ryan Kerrigan was brought in by the Redskins. Not only was he named to his second Pro Bowl last month, the sixth-year veteran on Sunday became the first player in franchise history to start all 16 games in each of the first six seasons of an NFL career since the adoption of the 16-game schedule in 1978.

Brandon Scherff , meanwhile, was selected with the No. 5-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Iowa. On Sunday, he became the third offensive lineman in franchise history to open a career by starting 16 games in each of their first two NFL seasons.

The 25-year-old will be making his first Pro Bowl appearance in Orlando, Fla.

While the scouting department has been evaluating talent for months now, the draft process will start coming into focus a little more starting later this month with the annual Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

That is followed, of course, by February’s NFL Combine held annually in Indianapolis.

Among the players that have been selected with the 17th-overall pick in previous NFL Drafts includes Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith and five-time first-team All-Pro guard Steve Hutchinson.

In recent years, four-time Pro Bowl tackle Mike Iupati (2010) and two-time Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley (2014) were taken with the No. 17-overall pick.

The rest of the order for the first round and Rounds 2-7 will be determined at a later date.