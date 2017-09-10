Redskins Host Eagles In Regular Season Opener At FedExField

The Washington Redskins open up the 2017 regular season slate with an NFC East battle with the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField in Landover, Md. The Redskins have won five straight against their division foes.

First Quarter: Redskins 0, Eagles 7

After Bashaud Breeland returned the opening kickoff to Washington’s 16-yard line, quarterback Kirk Cousins and the offense came out for their first series of the 2017 season.

Washington would get into two 3rd-and-11 situations to start the game, as Cousins connected with Terrelle Pryor Sr. for 12 yards on the first try but the duo failed to link up on the second third down play.

The defense started strong on their first two plays of the afternoon, first with Josh Norman nearly logging an interception and then Preston Smith getting his first sack of the season.

But on 3rd-and-12, Carson Wentz escaped two would-be sacks and turned it into a 58-yard touchdown score.

On their second possession of the contest, the offensive unit would get into Philadelphia territory thanks to a 34-yard reception by Ryan Grant , but a strip sack on 3rd-and-6 resulted in the ball changing hands.

The Redskins would get the ball back on a fumble recovery of their own, though, as Kendall Fuller broke up a backwards pass for Nelson Agholor that would be recovered by Mason Foster .

While Washington’s ensuing drive lasted just three plays, Josh Doctson made his season debut lining up at wide receiver.

After Tress Way ‘s punt was downed at the 13-yard line, the Redskins held strong to force a three-and-out. On 3rd-and-1 the Eagles tried to run LeGarrette Blount, but he was stopped for a two-yard loss.

The Redskins, however, muffed their punt return, as Jamison Crowder would cough up a ball that the Eagles would recover.

The Eagles would get it down inside the Redskins’ 10-yard line before the end of the quarter.