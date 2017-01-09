Redskins Interview Mike Pettine For Defensive Coordinator

As the Redskins begin their search for the team’s next defensive coordinator, Mike Pettine was interviewed for the open position Monday.

Pettine, 50, has been in various NFL roles dating back to the 2002 season when he began as a coaching assistant for the Baltimore Ravens. He held that role in 2003 as well before being promoted to assistant defensive line coach in 2004.

In 2005, Pettine’s role for the Ravens changed to outside linebackers coach, where he would remain through the 2008 season.

In 2009, Pettine was named the New York Jets’ defensive coordinator under Rex Ryan. He held that position through the 2012 season.

During his four seasons in the position, the Jets’ defense held opposing passers to an NFL-low 71.0 quarterback rating, completion percentage (52.6 percent) and passing yards (186.3 per game).

Additionally, New York forced the three-and-out drive on nearly 30 percent of possessions, the highest mark during that time. The defense also allowed the second-fewest yards per game (294.8) and posted a 34.6 third-down efficiency mark while holding their opponents to an average of 20.0 points per game (seventh-fewest in the league).

Also, the unit recorded 115 takeaways during that span, top 10 in the NFL during that time.

Cornerback Antonio Cromartie and former Redskins safety also earned trips to the Pro Bowl under his direction.

During the 2013 season, Pettine was the Buffalo Bills’ defensive coordinator. Buffalo recorded 23 interceptions and forced 12 fumbles during his lone season in the position.

Pettine was the Cleveland Browns’ head coach during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Cornerback Joe Haden and safety T.J. Ward earned Pro Bowl selections in 2014.