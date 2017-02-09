Redskins Name James Rowe Assistant Defensive Backs Coach

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have named James Rowe as Assistant Defensive Backs Coach.

Rowe, 30, most recently served as Defensive Coordinator at Valdosta State, helping the Blazers to an 8-3 record in 2016. Among Division II schools, his defense led the nation with 27 interceptions and ranked fifth in the country in opposing passing efficiency, limiting opposing quarterbacks to a 96.2 passer rating. Under Rowe’s guidance, Valdosta State safety Kenny Moore earned first-team All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association.

Prior to his tenure at Valdosta State, Rowe spent one season as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Florida in 2015. That season, the Florida defense ranked No. 8 in scoring defense, No. 6 in total defense and No. 11 in pass defense, while Rowe assisted in the development of All-American defensive backs Vernon Hargreaves, Marcus Maye and Teez Tabor.

From 2012-14, Rowe served in a variety of coaching capacities at Jacksonville University. He began his tenure assisting with the team’s defensive backs in 2012, adding the wide receivers to his purview in 2013 and eventually being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2014. He began his collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant at Bethel (Tenn.) University in 2011, helping the Wildcats finish the year ranked No. 14 in the nation.

Rowe was a student-athlete at South Florida, lettering three times as a member of the Bulls’ baseball team. After majoring in business administration, he earned his degree from the university in 2009.

A native of Cocoa, Fla., Rowe was born Feb. 11, 1986.

ROWE FOOTBALL TIMELINE

2016: Defensive Coordinator, Valdosta State

2015: Defensive Graduate Assistant, Florida

2014: Defensive Coordinator, Jacksonville University

2013: Asst. Cornerbacks/Asst. Wide Receivers, Jacksonville University

2012: Asst. Cornerbacks, Jacksonville University

2011: Graduate Assistant, Bethel (Tenn.) University

2004-09: Student-Athlete, South Florida