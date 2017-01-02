Redskins' Opponents For The 2017 Season Confirmed

The Redskins will face eight teams from the NFC West and AFC West along with an away trip to face the New Orleans Saints and hosting the Minnesota Vikings once again.

With the 2016 NFL regular season schedule officially over, the Washington Redskins now know all 16 of their games for the upcoming season.

The Redskins next year will, of course, face the NFC East for home and away matchups just like they do every season, but they’ll also face both the NFC West and the AFC West.

Washington will travel to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the first time since 1974 and Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since 2005.

Additionally, the Redskins will face the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings based on their third place finish in the NFC East this season.

Dates and times for the all 16 regular season games – along with the preseason slate — will be released at a later date.

Here’s the 2017 season breakdown:

2017 Home Games: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants.

Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants. 2017 Away Games: Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants.

Notes about each opponent:

Home Games

Arizona Cardinals

–All-time history: Washington leads 74-46-2

–Most recent game at FedExField: Sept. 18, 2011, Redskins won 22-21

–Washington opened up FedExField (then Jack Kent Cooke Stadium) with a 19-13 overtime victory over Arizona on Sept. 14, 1997. The Redskins hold an 8-1 record over the Cardinals at FedExField.

San Francisco 49ers

–All-time history: San Francisco leads 20-10-1

–Most recent game at FedExField: Nov. 25, 2013, 49ers won 27-6

–In 2005, the Redskins defeated the 49ers 52-17 at FedExField behind three touchdown passes by Mark Brunell and three touchdown runs from Clinton Portis.

Denver Broncos

–All-time history: Denver leads 7-6

–Most recent game at FedExField: Nov. 15, 2009, Redskins won 27-17

–After trailing 17-14 at halftime of their game in 2009, the Redskins scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to earn a 27-17 victory.

Oakland Raiders

–All-time history: Oakland leads 8-5

–Most recent game at FedExField: Nov. 20, 2005, Redskins lost 16-13

–The Raiders have appeared at FedExField only once since the stadium opened in 1997.

Minnesota Vikings

–All-time history: Washington leads 13-12

–Most recent game at FedExField: Nov. 13, 2006, Redskins won 26-20

–Washington has won two straight against the Vikings at FedExField.

New York Giants



–All-time history: New York leads 99-66-4

–Most recent game at FedExField: Jan. 1, 2017, Redskins lost 19-10

Philadelphia Eagles

–All-time history: Washington leads 86-73-5

–Most recent game at FedExField: Oct. 16, 2016, Redskins won 27-20

Dallas Cowboys

–All-time history: Dallas leads 68-44-2

–Most recent game at FedExField: Sept. 18, 2016, Redskins lost 27-23

Away Games

Los Angeles Rams

–All-time history: Washington leads 25-23-1

–Most recent game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum: Dec. 22, 1974, Redskins won lost 19-10

–During the Rams’ first stint at the L.A. Coliseum from 1946-79, Washington won three games against Los Angeles and tied one.

Seattle Seahawks

–All-time history: Washington leads 11-8

–Most recent game at CenturyLink Field: Nov. 27, 2011, Redskins won 23-17

–During Seattle’s first season in Seahawks Stadium (now known as CenturyLink Stadium) during the 2002 season, the Redskins defeated the Seahawks 14-3.

Kansas City Chiefs

–All-time history: Kansas City leads 8-1

–Most recent game at Arrowhead Stadium: Oct. 16, 2005, Redskins lost 28-21

— The Redskins’ lone win against the Chiefs came on Sept. 18, 1983, when Washington defeated Kansas City 27-12 at RFK Stadium.

San Diego Chargers

–All-time history: Washington leads 7-3

–Most recent game at Qualcomm Stadium: Jan. 3, 2010, Redskins lost 23-20

— Washington opened the series between these two teams on six-game winning streak that spanned from the 1973 season to the 1998 season.

New Orleans Saints

–All-time history: Washington leads 17-8

–Most recent game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome: Sept. 9, 2012, Redskins won 40-32

— The Redskins are 7-1 all-time at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

New York Giants



–All-time history: New York leads 99-66-4

–Most recent game at MetLife Stadium: Sept. 25, 2016, Redskins won 29-27

Philadelphia Eagles

–All-time history: Washington leads 86-73-5

–Most recent game at Lincoln Financial Field: Dec. 11, 2016, Redskins won 27-22

Dallas Cowboys

–All-time history: Dallas leads 68-44-2

–Most recent game at AT&T Stadium: Nov. 24, 2016, Redskins lost 31-26