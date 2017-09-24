Redskins Pick Apart Raiders In Big Week 3 Victory

The Redskins dominated the Raiders on a night in which Washington’s defense forced three turnovers and Kirk Cousins was nearly perfect in leading the offense.

Fourth Quarter: Redskins 27, Raiders 10

The Redskins would extend their lead to 17 on the first play of the fourth quarter, as Dustin Hopkins would nail a 23-yard attempt.

Washington continued its stout defensive play on the ensuing possession, holding Oakland to yet another three-and-out highlighted by a big hit delivered on Michael Crabtree from Montae Nicholson .

Oakland would strike back after a Samaje Perine fumble, but Washington’s defense held strong in the red zone to allow just a field goal.

On a 3rd-and-goal pass attempt by Derek Carr, Nicholson pressured off the edge to force the quarterback to throw quickly and into the dirt of the end zone.

The Redskins, however, would push their lead back to 17 points with less than seven minutes remaining in the game.

On the drive, Kirk Cousins would get things going with a 30-yard completion to Jamison Crowder while the Redskins sprinkled in runs from Mack Brown and Chris Thompson .

Dustin Hopkins would convert on a 28-yard attempt.

Despite twice going for it on fourth down, the Redskins would get the ball back off a forced fumble by Kendall Fuller with three minutes remaining in the contest.

Tress Way would come on for one more punt, but the Redskins would close out a big victory over the Raiders in Week 3 action.

Third Quarter: Redskins 21, Raiders 7

Getting the ball back to start the second half, the Redskins would extend their lead to 21 points over the Raiders after Kirk Cousins found Josh Doctson for a 52-yard touchdown score.

On the play, Doctson extended high up over former Washington draft pick David Amerson to gobble up the ball before coming down and jogging into the end zone.

Not only was it Doctson’s first catch of the season, but the 2016 first-round pick’s first career touchdown catch in the NFL.

Then after Washington’s third touchdown of the night, the defense continued to bully the Raiders with sacks on first (Ryan Kerrigan ) and third (Jonathan Allen ) downs while D.J. Swearinger also laid a big hit on Marshawn Lynch on second down.

While the Redskins were unable to score another touchdown, kicker Dustin Hopkins trotted out for a 52-yard field goal attempt but pushed it wide.

But a Jamison Crowder muffed punt midway through the quarter opened the door for the Raiders to get their first touchdown of the night, a 21-yard completion to Jared Cook from Derek Carr.

Despite being pushed back into a 3rd-and-19 situation, Chris Thompson continued to dominate Oakland’s defense to take a screen pass and turn it into a 74-gain just before the end of the third quarter.

Second Quarter: Redskins 14, Raiders 0

After the team’s exchanged punts early in the quarter, Kendall Fuller got Washington’s second interception of the night, picking off Derek Carr.

It is the first career interception for Fuller, who is in his second season with the Redskins after being selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech.

Washington would take advantage of the turnover, as Cousins would throw a dart to Vernon Davis for an 18-yard touchdown. Cousins so far on the night is 15-of-16 for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

On the drive, Cousins also found Terrelle Pryor Sr. and Jamison Crowder for big completions.

Following a big second down tackle for loss by Ryan Kerrigan, the Raiders were pushed into a 3rd-and-13 situation at the two-minute warning. On a third down throw from Carr, Zach Brown would stand up Oakland receiver Seth Roberts to bring out the punting unit.

The Redskins would start their final drive of the half from their own 15-yard line with 1:42 left on the clock. Washington would start the drive with a Chris Thompson 13-yard run before the running back would pick up another first down through the air for a 23-yard gain.

Washington, however, wouldn’t be able to extend their lead before Tress Way came out to punt.

First Quarter: Redskins 7, Raiders 0

The Raiders began the evening with possession of the ball after winning the opening coin toss.

After beginning the game with a Marshawn Lynch run, the Redskins picked off Derek Carr’s first attempt of the game. Safety Montae Nicholson, a fourth-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft, went up and caught a ball lobbed up for Michael Crabtree.

Starting from their own 33-yard line, the Redskins’ offense quickly moved into Raiders territory off a 26-yard connection between Kirk Cousins and Vernon Davis.

The Redskins would work their way deep into Raiders territory before Washington capped off their first drive of the game with a 22-yard touchdown score from Chris Thompson third down.

The touchdown pass was Cousins’ 75th as a member of the Redskins, becoming only the sixth quarterback in franchise history to hit the mark.

The defense once again frustrated the Raiders on their second drive, as Washington recorded back-to-back sacks on second and third downs before Oakland had to punt.

Junior Galette and Jonathan Allen were credited with a joint sack on second down before Preston Smith got the sack on third down.

After a three-and-out from the offense, though, the defense forced a second consecutive three-and-out of their own.

The quarter would end with the Raiders in a 3rd-and-15 situation.