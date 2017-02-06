Redskins Players React To A Wild Super Bowl LI

There are many words to describe Super Bowl LI, but most will do it injustice. The Patriots’ 34-28 incredible comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons seemed through various points of the night to be impossible, then improbable, then unrealistic, before becoming possible, probable and very realistic.
In what was equal parts stunning and heartbreaking, depending on which team you were pulling for, the game, as is typically the case, was just as crazy to follow on social media.
Naturally, several Redskins players privy to posting on Twitter, couldn’t help themselves from joining the conversation Sunday night. Here’s a little recap of how players felt throughout a game that seemed surely within the Falcon’s talons and then so rapidly slipped from under them.
Ok @AtlantaFalcons let’s go
— Chris Baker (@cbaker92redskin) February 6, 2017
Julio a whole created player out there
— TEAMTRAIL✊7⃣ (@LyndenTrail7) February 6, 2017
Freeman balling
— Keith Marshall (@Truthh4) February 6, 2017
How much is Julio a Factor again 樂 yEah..Ughh “Ok”
— *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) February 6, 2017
The energy of the world against the patriots tonight is being felt haha
— Bashaud Breeland (@Salute_me17) February 6, 2017
All movie trailers so far …. keep em coming!
— Tress Way (@tress_way) February 6, 2017
Well this game got ugly Quick
— *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) February 6, 2017
Halftime show low key lit
— Bashaud Breeland (@Salute_me17) February 6, 2017
She killed it
— Will Compton (@_willcompton) February 6, 2017
Patriots crying memes
— Chris Baker (@cbaker92redskin) February 6, 2017
It’s a ball game folks
— Chris Baker (@cbaker92redskin) February 6, 2017
That catch
— Keith Marshall (@Truthh4) February 6, 2017
Catch of the year
— Chris Baker (@cbaker92redskin) February 6, 2017
WOW
— Tress Way (@tress_way) February 6, 2017
They out here running trick plays 臘♂️
— *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) February 6, 2017
We are witnessing this
— Will Compton (@_willcompton) February 6, 2017
Unreal
— Ricky Jean Francois (@Freakyjean99) February 6, 2017
Let’s Go Goodell hand that trophy over to New England. In the third quarter he thought he was going to be aTown stomping with the falcons.
— Ricky Jean Francois (@Freakyjean99) February 6, 2017
Brady is the
— Chris Baker (@cbaker92redskin) February 6, 2017
Wow.. Tom Brady is the Greatest Ever
— Keith Marshall (@Truthh4) February 6, 2017
Congratulations Pats your resilience in this Game have Paid off Big with your Franchise 5VLTrophy #Brady,Belichick*BESTEVER✨
— *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) February 6, 2017
28-3 man………….. can you imagine being in the Falcons locker room right now?
— Will Compton (@_willcompton) February 6, 2017
The Goat !!!! pic.twitter.com/q8dYuyob2L
— Ricky Jean Francois (@Freakyjean99) February 6, 2017