Redskins Players React To A Wild Super Bowl LI

There are many words to describe Super Bowl LI, but most will do it injustice. The Patriots’ 34-28 incredible comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons seemed through various points of the night to be impossible, then improbable, then unrealistic, before becoming possible, probable and very realistic.

In what was equal parts stunning and heartbreaking, depending on which team you were pulling for, the game, as is typically the case, was just as crazy to follow on social media.

Naturally, several Redskins players privy to posting on Twitter, couldn’t help themselves from joining the conversation Sunday night. Here’s a little recap of how players felt throughout a game that seemed surely within the Falcon’s talons and then so rapidly slipped from under them.

Julio a whole created player out there — TEAMTRAIL✊7⃣ (@LyndenTrail7) February 6, 2017

How much is Julio a Factor again 樂 yEah..Ughh “Ok” — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) February 6, 2017

The energy of the world against the patriots tonight is being felt haha — Bashaud Breeland (@Salute_me17) February 6, 2017

All movie trailers so far …. keep em coming! — Tress Way (@tress_way) February 6, 2017

Well this game got ugly Quick  — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) February 6, 2017

Halftime show low key lit — Bashaud Breeland (@Salute_me17) February 6, 2017

Patriots crying memes — Chris Baker (@cbaker92redskin) February 6, 2017

It’s a ball game folks — Chris Baker (@cbaker92redskin) February 6, 2017

That catch  — Keith Marshall (@Truthh4) February 6, 2017

Catch of the year — Chris Baker (@cbaker92redskin) February 6, 2017

WOW — Tress Way (@tress_way) February 6, 2017

They out here running trick plays 臘‍♂️ — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) February 6, 2017

We are witnessing this — Will Compton (@_willcompton) February 6, 2017

Let’s Go Goodell hand that trophy over to New England. In the third quarter he thought he was going to be aTown stomping with the falcons. — Ricky Jean Francois (@Freakyjean99) February 6, 2017

Brady is the  — Chris Baker (@cbaker92redskin) February 6, 2017

Wow.. Tom Brady is the Greatest Ever — Keith Marshall (@Truthh4) February 6, 2017

Congratulations Pats  your resilience in this Game have Paid off Big with your Franchise 5VLTrophy #Brady,Belichick*BESTEVER✨ — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) February 6, 2017

28-3 man………….. can you imagine being in the Falcons locker room right now? — Will Compton (@_willcompton) February 6, 2017