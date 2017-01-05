Redskins Prediction: Matt Jones out for 2017 season

Washington Redskins running back Robert Kelley made a strong case to enter the 2017 NFL Season as the lead for next season. Matt Jones will get a chance to compete, but only out of fairness.

Kelley finished the season with 168 touches for 704 yards and six touchdowns. Jones had 99 touches for a whopping 460 yards. He would have easily been a 1,000 – yard rusher if he could hold on to the ball. There’s lies the problem – three fumbles. Let’s not forget the “smart ball”- used to analyze how he held the football.

Everyone has tried to help.

The problem I have with the Matt Jones saga is that we gave up Alfred Morris. Morris fumbled the ball too. Then again, Morris had back-to-back 1,000 yard games not once, not twice, but three times. In defense of Jones I get it – different coach staff, different strategy. We’re far from the magical 2012 season when we thought anything was possible. Jones only played half the season, with Kelley taking the remainder. Kelley gives explosive power up the middle like Morris. Jones gave us that “Boom! He’s gone!” feeling. But the position needs people that can hang on to the ball, period.

Jones watched a young man take the lead sans fumbles. The Washington Times’ Tommy Chalk reported head coach Jay Gruden said Kelley will be the featured back for the 2017 season. Where does this leave Jones? Probably competing for the job, not getting the job, and moving on. Chris Thompson is the No.2 on the depth chart at the moment. Let’s not forget Mack Brown. There are options.

