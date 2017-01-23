Redskins Promote Greg Manusky To Defensive Coordinator

Previously serving as defensive coordinator for three other teams, the Redskins have promoted Greg Manusky to the role following a season as outside linebackers coach.

The Washington Redskins have a new defensive coordinator, as the team announced on Sunday that they have promoted Greg Manusky to defensive coordinator after an extensive search over the last two weeks. Additionally, Jim Tomsula has been announced as the team’s new defensive line coach.

The 50-year-old was Washington’s outside linebackers coach during the 2016 season, guiding Ryan Kerrigan to his second Pro Bowl appearance and second season with a double-digit sack total (11).

Manusky also helped third-year linebacker Trent Murphy post a career-high nine sacks, as the Stanford product was moved back into the role after briefly being tested as a defensive end while Preston Smith started all 16 games and finished the year with 4.5 sacks and an interception.

Prior to joining the Redskins’ coaching staff, Manusky entered the NFL coaching ranks as a training camp volunteer coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2001.

In 2001, Manusky was hired as the linebackers coach for the Redskins where he helped LaVar Arrington earn his first of three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances.

From 2002-06, Manusky was linebackers coach for the San Diego Chargers. During the 2006 season, San Diego linebackers accounted for 42.5 of the team’s 61.0 regular season sacks.

University of Maryland product Shawne Merriman registered a franchise record 17 sacks that year, becoming the first Chargers player to lead the NFL in sacks in the process.

In 2007, Manusky was hired as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, a position he would hold for four seasons.

During the 2009 season, the 49ers did not allow a touchdown in five different games while recording 44 sacks and forcing an NFL-best 21 fumbles.

Linebacker Patrick Willis was a Pro Bowler in all four seasons during Manusky’s time as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator while Justin Smith also got a nod twice.

In 2011, Manusky re-joined the Chargers, this time as defensive coordinator. Under his direction, the defense allowed an average of 224.4 net passing yards per game, and safety Eric Weddle tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions and earned a trip to the 2012 Pro Bowl.

The Indianapolis Colts hired Manusky as their defensive coordinator in 2012, a position he would hold for four seasons.

During the 2012 season, cornerbacks Cassius Vaughn, Darius Butler and Vontae Davis earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors while Robert Mathis earned a fifth-consecutive Pro Bowl appearance.

Manusky’s defense helped the Colts earn back-to-back 11-5 regular season records in 2013 and 2014. The unit finished 11th in total yards allowed in 2014, a nine spot jump from the previous season.

Prior to becoming a coach, Manusky played in the NFL for 12 seasons including three years with the Redskins (1988-90).

Manusky will work with a unit that features quite a few talented players, most notably cornerback Josh Norman – a 2015 first-team All-Pro – along with Kerrigan.

“We have [Bashaud] Breeland, who is a young player. You have obviously Trent [Murphy] and Preston [Smith], who are good, young football players. [Kendall] Fuller is going to get a lot better from year one to year two,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said at his end of season press conference. “[Quinton] Dunbar is continuing to get better as a corner, only playing it for a year and half now. He’s going to get better. You have a good core group of guys that we feel good about now we just have to continue to build around them.”

Tomsula, meanwhile, was the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive line coach from 2007-14 before a year as the team’s head coach.