Redskins Promote Matt Cavanaugh To Offensive Coordinator

After spending the last two seasons on Washington’s staff as the quarterbacks coach, Matt Cavanaugh has been promoted to offensive coordinator following Sean McVay’s departure.

The Washington Redskins have promoted Matt Cavanaugh to offensive coordinator, the team announced on Monday. Additionally, the Redskins have hired Kevin O’Connell to be the team’s next quarterbacks coach.

Cavanaugh, 60, has served as the team’s quarterbacks coach the last two seasons, guiding Kirk Cousins to back-to-back record breaking seasons.

In 2015 – Cousins’ first as a full-time starter – the Michigan State product passed for more than 4,000 yards along with 29 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

Following a shaky start to the season, Cousins blossomed in Washington’s 31-30 comeback victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the Redskins’ final eight games of the season, Cousins threw for 19 touchdown passes to just two interceptions. He was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for the first time in his career for the month of December, as he threw 13 touchdowns with one interception in Washington’s final five games.

Cousins returned in 2016 under the franchise tag and threw for a franchise record 4,917 yards along with 25 touchdown passes to 12 interceptions.

Seven times Cousins threw for at least 300 yards and had two 400-yard performances against the Cincinnati Bengals (458) and Dallas Cowboys (449).

He was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month in November as he tossed eight touchdowns to no interceptions.

Prior to joining the Redskins’ coaching staff in 2015, Cavanaugh was previously quarterbacks coach for the Arizona Cardinals (1994-95), quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers (1996), offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears (1997-98), offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens (1999-04), quarterbacks coach for the New York Jets (2009-12) and quarterbacks coach for the Chicago Bears (2013-14).

In 1996, Cavanaugh helped Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young led all quarterbacks in passer rating (97.2) and completion percentage (67.7).

Cavanaugh served as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator in 2000, a year capped by a 34-7 Super Bowl XXXV victory over the New York Giants. During that season, the Ravens ground game churned out a franchise- record 2,199 yards, fifth most in the NFL.

In 2003, running back Jamal Lewis ran for 2,006 yards – third most in a single season in NFL history. Lewis ran for at least 100 yards 11 different times and had a pair of 200-yard performances including a 295-yard output against the Cleveland Browns which set a single-game rushing record at the time.

Following four seasons as the University of Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Cavanaugh returned to the NFL in 2009 as quarterbacks coach for the Jets.

Cavanaugh would serve in the same position for the Bears during the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

In 2013, under Cavanaugh, the Bears’ quarterbacks rewrote the franchise single-season record books setting team records in passer rating (96.9), passing yards (4,450), passing touchdowns (32) and completion percentage (64.4).

O’Connell, meanwhile, has coached in the NFL over the last two seasons. He was the Cleveland Browns’ quarterbacks coach in 2015 before serving a year as an offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 31-year-old played in the NFL for five seasons, including three years under Cavanaugh.