Redskins Quarterback Kirk Cousins Added To The 2017 Pro Bowl

Kirk Cousins has been added to the 2017 Pro Bowl, as the quarterback becomes the fifth Redskins player selected for the NFL’s annual all-star game.

For the first time in his career, Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is headed to the Pro Bowl.

The team on Monday announced that Cousins – who was named an alternate for the 2017 Pro Bowl – is replacing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Cousins was one of three Redskins to be named an alternate along with returner Jamison Crowder and cornerback Josh Norman .

Tackle Trent Williams , guard Brandon Scherff , tight end Jordan Reed and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan were selected to the Pro Bowl, although only Williams out of the group will head to Orlando this week.

With the addition of Cousins, the Redskins have now had five different players earn Pro Bowl selections in a single season for the first time since 2012. He is also the first Washington quarterback to earn a Pro Bowl nod since Brad Johnson in 1999.

Cousins once again set records for the Redskins in his second season as the team’s full-time starting quarterback, as the Michigan State product finished the year with 4,917 yards – 15th most in NFL history — and 25 touchdowns along with 12 interceptions. He also compiled a season passer rating of 97.2.

He finished the season with team single-season records in attempts (606), completions (404) and passing yards along with matching his own team record for 300-yard passing games with seven.

Cousins also became the first Redskins quarterback to rank in the top three in the NFL in passing yardage in a season since Jay Schroeder in 1986 (second).

In two different games this season, Cousins also threw for more than 400 yards, as he eclipsed the mark against the Cincinnati Bengals (458) in a Week 8 and then again against the Dallas Cowboys (449) in Week 12.

Cousins was also named NFC Offensive Player of the Month in November following his performances against the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and Cowboys, as he combined to throw for 1,086 yards and eight touchdowns and no interceptions.

It was the second time in his career that he earned NFC Offensive Player of the Month honors. He joined linebacker Wilber Marshall – who earned NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors in October 1991 and October 1992 – as the only players in team history to win multiple Player of the Month awards.

The Pro Bowl will take place Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.