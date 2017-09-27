Redskins Quarterback Kirk Cousins Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins has earned his fourth NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor after a 365-yard, three-touchdown performance last Sunday.

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins has once again been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against the Oakland Raiders in Sunday’s 27-10 victory at FedExField in Landover, Md.

From the get-go, Cousins was sharp against Oakland’s defense as he completed all three of his passes on Washington’s opening drive including a 22-yard touchdown connection with Chris Thompson .

It was the first of three touchdown passes from Cousins on the evening, as he also found tight end Vernon Davis and Josh Doctson for scores.

In total, Cousins finished the night 25-of-30 for 365 yards with three touchdowns to zero interceptions and a quarterback rating of 150.7.

It was the fourth time in the last three seasons that Cousins has passes for at least 350 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions, tied for the second-most in the NFL during that span.

“He was very precise and he anticipated some great throws,” said Redskins head coach Jay Gruden. “He really was very accurate and had great anticipation and that’s a great combination for a quarterback, that’s for sure. He saw the field. He saw the coverages and then anticipated throws and was accurate. And he had time to do that. Your quarterback is only as good as your protection, and the protection was sound. And then the receivers have to finish plays for him and make plays for him and get open in man-to-man. They did that for him.”

Cousins’ touchdown pass to Doctson was the second-year wide receiver’s first catch of the season, as he went up over former Redskins cornerback David Amerson to haul in the quarterback’s throw.

Despite Cousins’ first target being Terrelle Pryor Sr. , Doctson was the receiver the Pro Bowl quarterback threw it to for the touchdown.

“I looked back over to Josh and David Amerson was getting deep as well but I do like Josh’s ball skills and his ability to catch the ball up in the air and I thought, you know what, I’m going to give him a chance, they have been asking me to give him that chance and let’s give it to him,” Cousins said. “It was scary when it left my hand because I still see David Amerson going up, he’s got the ball skills too and Josh made me right but that play can go either way you know? That’s why this game is so tough.”

This is the fourth time that Cousins has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, joining Art Monk (five) and Mark Rypien (four) as the only players in franchise history to earn the award this many times.