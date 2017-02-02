Redskins Radio Row Recap: 2/2

Redskins.com and ESPN 980 have their set-ups in downtown Houston, Texas, at the George R. Brown Convention Center, conducting interviews throughout each day on Radio Row for Super Bowl LI week.

Here’s a comprehensive look at some of the Redskins sights and sounds that took place Thursday, Feb. 2, amongst the chaotic sprawl of one of the NFL’s – league, players and media included — biggest gatherings of the year.

To begin the day, Redskins.com caught up with NFL Network’s Peter Schrager, co-host of “Good Morning Football,” who stopped by to discuss quarterback Kirk Cousins’ looming free agency, what the team might do with Pierre Garçon and DeSean Jackson and his favorite Redskins player of all-time.

Thursday was really all about Cousins, though, who spent several hours roaming the different levels of the convention center and the maze of Radio Row, discussing his future ad nauseum. One of his first stops, however, included ESPN 980, where he caught up with Brian Mitchell and Rock “Doc” Walker.

“It’s a little déjà vu from last year,” he told them of potentially playing on the franchise tag. “I want to be where I’m wanted and if they tag mean that tells you that you’re wanted. They are not going to tag you or commit to you if they don’t want you. So if they tag me then that’s great and it means they want me back. Whether I sign a five year deal or a one year franchise tag, I’m going to feel like I’m on a one year deal every year and have to prove myself week in and week out. If they tag me great it looks like I’m wanted. If they don’t then that sends a strong message too and lets go look at our options.”

Check out more from their interview below.

In the afternoon, Redskins.com spoke with former Redskins linebacker and special teams player Lorenzo Alexander, coming off a Pro Bowl year with the Bills. He reflected on his time with the Redskins and some of the relationships he made with teammates that stay with him to this day. He also commended Cousins on his hustle at the end of his interception in the Pro Bowl.