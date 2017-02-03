Redskins Radio Row Recap: 2/3

Redskins.com and ESPN 980 have their set-ups in downtown Houston, Texas, at the George R. Brown Convention Center, conducting interviews throughout each day on Radio Row for Super Bowl LI week.

Here’s a comprehensive look at some of the Redskins sights and sounds that took place Friday, Feb. 3, amongst the chaotic sprawl of one of the NFL’s – league, players and media included — biggest gatherings of the year.

The main news of the day centered on Redskins team president Bruce Allen stopped by ESPN 980 to discuss a variety fo topics with Scott Jackson, Brian Mitchell and Rick “Dic”Walker. First and foremost, however, was his opinion about the future of quarterback Kirk Cousins . Allen seemed very confident that Cousins would be back next season, indicating that a long-term deal isn’s as difficult as eveyone is making it out to be.

“Kirk’s going to be our quarterback,” Allen said. “We’ve said it. We obviously like what we’ve done. We think we’re going to get better, that’s the key. And as we talked with Kirk earlier today, Super Bowls are real fun when you bring all your roommates with you. That’s when it’s special, and that’s our goal.”

Allen later commented on why he thinks Joe Jacoby should be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, as well as some of the Redskins’ coaching moves.



Later in the day, Redskins.com caight up with defensive end Ricky Jean Francois , who naviagted all ends of Radio Row. He spoke about working under new defensive coordinator Greg Manusky, which he did previously in Indianapolis, and commented about his new training regimen.

— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) February 3, 2017

Quarterback Kirk Cousins continued his media blitz on Friday, too, first appearing on the Jim Rome Show before heading outside onto the NFL Experience and over to the Animal Planet “Puppy Bowl” stage to help promote the show this Sunday.

Redskins.com caught up with Cousins on Facebook Live and asked about Cousins’ experiences the last last week in Houston and Orlando, as well as his social media habits and a little more about his contract situation.

To finish up the day, ESPN 980 had the opportunity to speak with legendary offensive lineman Joe Jacoby, hoping to get elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. Here’s a little snippet of his interview on Friday.