Redskins-Raiders Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins’ Week 3 matchup with the Oakland Raiders that took place at FedExField in Landover, Md.

Team:

The Washington Redskins defeated the Oakland Raiders, 27-10, in front of an announced crowd of 77,123 people at FedExField on Sunday.

The Redskins pushed their record to 2-1 this season, including a 1-0 mark against AFC opponents.

The Redskins outgained the Raiders, 472-128. Washington's 344-yard differential was its largest in regular season play since a 385-yard advantage against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 15, 1974, a span of 660 regular season games prior to Sunday.

The Redskins held the Raiders to 128 total yards, the lowest total during Head Coach Jay Gruden’s tenure in Washington. The total represents the fewest yards allowed by the Redskins since Oct. 12, 1992, against Denver.

As of the conclusion of Sunday’s Week 3 contests, the 128 net yards allowed by the Redskins are the fewest allowed by any NFL team in a game this season.

The Redskins tied a team record by limiting the Raiders to 0-of-11 on third downs. It marks the first time the Redskins have held an opponent without a third down conversion since Dec. 30, 2007, against Dallas.

The Redskins held the Raiders to 96 net passing yards, Washington’s first time holding an opponent to fewer than 100 passing yards in a game since Nov. 23, 2008, vs. Seattle (89).

The Redskins held the Raiders to 32 rushing yards, the fewest allowed by the Redskins since Week 2 of the 2014 season vs. Jacksonville (25).

The Redskins recorded 472 yards of offense, exceeding the 400-yard mark for the first time this season and the first time since Week 16 of the 2016 season at Chicago (478).

The Redskins held the ball for 38:06, the team’s longest time of possession in a non-overtime game since Week 4 of the 2015 season against Philadelphia (41:08).

The Redskins held a 223-47 advantage in total net yards in the first half. The plus-176 first-half yardage differential was the team’s largest in the opening two quarters since Week 6 last season vs. Philadelphia (plus-244).

Head Coach Jay Gruden earned his 23rd career victory with Washington, pulling him within one win of Jack Pardee and Mike Shanahan (24 each) for sixth-most in team history.

Head Coach Jay Gruden earned his 23rd career victory with Washington, pulling him within one win of Jack Pardee and Mike Shanahan (24 each) for sixth-most in team history. The Redskins evened their home record this season at 1-1.

The game was the Redskins’ first appearance on NBC’s Sunday Night Football this season. Including a 42-24 win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11 last season, the Redskins have now appeared on the program in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2012-13.

The Redskins improved to 18-17-1 all-time on Sunday Night Football since the broadcast package’s debut in 1987.

The Redskins have now won consecutive appearances on Sunday Night Football for the first time since Weeks 15-16 of the 2007 season.

The Redskins earned a victory in their first game against an AFC opponent for the first time since 2014, when the Redskins defeated the Jaguars, 41-10, in Gruden’s first win with Washington. The Redskins dropped their AFC opener in each of the last two seasons.

The Redskins pulled to 6-8 all-time against the Raiders, including postseason play.

The win was the Redskins’ third straight victory against the Raiders, dating back to 2009.

The Redskins snapped their three-game home losing streak against the Raiders, giving Washington its first home win against the Raiders since Sept. 14, 1986.

Offense:

Quarterback Kirk Cousins recorded season highs in completions (25), passing yards (365), passing touchdowns (three) and passer rating (150.7).

Quarterback Kirk Cousins recorded season highs in completions (25), passing yards (365), passing touchdowns (three) and passer rating (150.7). Cousins added to his team record for career 300-yard passing games (20, including 19 in regular season play). It marked his first 300-yard game of the year and his first since Week 15 last season.

Cousins exceeded a 150.0 passer rating as the starter for the fourth time in his career and his first time since Week 17 of the 2015 season at Dallas.

Cousins started his 35th consecutive regular season game for the Redskins, already the third-longest streak by a Redskins quarterback since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger behind Joe Theismann (60 from 1980-84) and Mark Rypien (41 from 1990-93).

Cousins recorded multiple touchdown passes in a regular season game for the 20th time in his career. He joins Sonny Jurgensen (55), Joe Theismann (48), Billy Kilmer (31) and Mark Rypien (29) as the only Redskins quarterbacks since 1950 to record at least 20 regular season games with two or more touchdown passes.

With his 15th attempt of the game, Cousins surpassed Jason Campbell (1,637) for the sixth-most career passing attempts in team history.

Cousins completed his first seven passes prior to his first incompletion on his final throw of the first quarter.

Running back Chris Thompson finished the contest with a career-high 150 receiving yards, surpassing his previous high of 57 yards, set in Week 3 of the 2015 season against the New York Giants.

Thompson (150) produced the most receiving yards in a game by any Redskins running back in records available dating back to 1960, surpassing the 140 receiving yards by running back Dick James on Dec. 16, 1962.

Thompson's performance marks 18th 100-yard receiving game by a Redskins running back in records available dating back to 1960.

Thompson's 150 receiving yards were the most in a single game by any NFL running back since LeVeon Bell in Week 13 of the 2014 season (159).

The 150-yard receiving game by Thompson was the first by a member of the Redskins since Week 15 of the 2015 season vs. Buffalo (153, DeSean Jackson).

Including his 38 rushing yards, Thompson finished the game with 188 yards from scrimmage, the most by any member of the Redskins since Alfred Morris on Dec. 30, 2012 vs. Dallas (212, including 200 rushing and 12 receiving).

Thompson added a career-long 74-yard reception in the third quarter, the Redskins' longest play of the season.

Cousins led the Redskins on an eight-play, 67-yard drive on the team's first possession, culminating with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Thompson.

With the first-quarter touchdown pass to Thompson, Cousins joined Sammy Baugh, Sonny Jurgensen, Joe Theismann, Billy Kilmer and Mark Rypien as the only quarterbacks to record 75 career touchdown passes as a member of the Redskins.

Including Thompson's touchdown Sunday and an opening-drive field goal against the Rams last week, the Redskins have now scored on their first possession of consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 8-10 of the 2016 season (including a bye in Week 9).

The receiving touchdown was Thompson's second of the season, matching his career high from 2015 and 2016. Thompson became the first Redskins' running back to catch multiple touchdowns in three consecutive seasons since Kelvin Bryant in 1986-88.

Thompson has now scored a touchdown in three consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Tight end Vernon Davis posted season highs in receptions (five) and receiving yards (58).

Davis caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Cousins in the second quarter. The touchdown reception was the 58th of Davis' career, his third as a member of the Redskins and his first of the season. Davis already ranked eighth in career touchdown receptions by a tight end in NFL history.

Wide receiver Josh Doctson recorded his first career touchdown reception on his first reception of the season, a 52-yard pass from Cousins.

At the time, the 52-yard pass from Cousins to Doctson was the Redskins' longest pass play of the season. It was later surpassed by the 74-yard completion from Cousins to Thompson.

Doctson became the first member of the Redskins to score his first career touchdown on a reception of 50 yards or longer since Rashad Ross in the final week of the 2015 season (71 yards at Dallas).

Tackle Trent Williams played his 100th career regular season game.

Defense: