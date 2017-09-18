Redskins-Rams Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins’ Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams that took place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Team:

The Washington Redskins defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 27-20, in front of an announced crowd of 56,612 people at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.

The Redskins evened their record at 1-1 this season, including a 1-1 mark against NFC opponents.

Including a victory in their road opener last season, the Redskins have now earned victories in their first road game of consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996-97.

The Redskins rushed for 229 yards, the team's first 200-yard rushing effort since Week 16 of the 2016 season at Chicago. The 229 yards are the second-most by the Redskins under Gruden, trailing only Week 6 of the 2016 season vs. Philadelphia (230).

The Redskins became the first NFL team to eclipse 200 rushing yards in a game in 2017.

The Redskins recorded 167 rushing yards in the first half, the team’s most in a first half since Dec. 12, 2010, vs. Tampa Bay (174).

Of those 167 first-half rushing yards, 75 came in the first quarter, the team’s most in an opening frame since Week 2 of the 2015 season, coincidentally Washington’s most recent contest against the Rams prior to Sunday (79).

With the opening score and the victory, the Redskins are now 5-0-1 in the last six games in which they’ve scored first, dating back to Week 4 of the 2016 season.

The Redskins did not turn the ball over, the team’s first turnover-free contest since Week 16 of the 2016 season at Chicago.

The Redskins played in the greater Los Angeles area for the first time since Dec. 24, 1994, a 24-21 Redskins victory that represented the Rams’ final contest in Los Angeles prior to the franchise’s relocation to St. Louis.

The Redskins improved to 26-13-1 against the Rams all-time, including postseason play.

With the victory, the Redskins are now 14-7-1 all-time in road games against the Rams. The Redskins are 1-1 against the Rams in Cleveland, 5-3 against the Rams in St. Louis and 8-3-1 against the Rams in Los Angeles.

The Redskins played at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the eighth time in team history, including the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance in Super Bowl VII. The Redskins pushed their all-time record at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to 4-3-1, including postseason play.

The game was the 10th meeting between the Redskins and Rams in the last 13 seasons.

Offense:

Running backs Rob Kelley (78) and Chris Thompson (77) both exceeded 75 rushing yards in the first half, marking the first time since Dec. 4, 2005, that the Redskins had two players rush for 75 or more yards in a first half (Clinton Portis and Rock Cartwright, also against the Rams).

In the fourth quarter, Cousins engineered a 10-play, 70-yard drive that culminated in an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ryan Grant for the game-winning touchdown. It was his first game-winning touchdown drive in the final two minutes of a contest since Week 14 of the 2016 season at Philadelphia.

The receiving touchdown was the third of Grant's career and his first since Week 17 of the 2015 season at Dallas.

Including a receiving touchdown in Week 1, Thompson has now scored touchdowns in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Thompson scored his second touchdown of the game on a career-long 61-yard run in the second quarter.

The 61-yard run was the Redskins' longest since Week 16 of the 2016 season at Chicago (Mack Brown, 61 yards).

Rookie running back Samaje Perine rushed 21 times for 67 yards.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, with Kelley (78 yards), Thompson (77) and Perine (67), the Redskins had three different players reach 65 rushing yards in a single game for the first time since Dec. 1, 1957, against the Chicago Bears (Ed Sutton, 72; Jim Podoley, 71; Don Bosseler, 68).

Defense:

The Redskins recorded a sack in a 26 th consecutive regular season game, dating back to 2015. Washington’s active streak of 26 games ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL (Cincinnati, 31)

Linebacker Preston Smith recorded his second sack of the season, dropping Rams quarterback Jared Goff for a seven-yard loss in the second quarter.

Cornerback Josh Norman notched a career-high two forced fumbles. It marked the first time a member of the Redskins forced two fumbles in a single game since Oct. 11, 2015, at Atlanta (Chris Baker).

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan started his 98th consecutive regular season game. With Lawrence Timmons being listed as inactive by the Miami Dolphins today, Kerrigan now holds the longest active streak of consecutive starts by any NFL linebacker.

Linebacker Mason Foster sealed the victory with an interception on the Rams' final drive. The interception was Foster's first as a member of the Redskins and his first since Dec. 8, 2013, as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Foster now has six career interceptions.

Foster has now recorded takeaways in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. The Redskins have now recorded multiple takeaways in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 3-4 of the 2016 season.

Special Teams: