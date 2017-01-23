Redskins Re-Sign Long Snapper Nick Sundberg

The Redskins are bringing back long-time long snapper Nick Sundberg , as the seven-year veteran will return to Washington. He’s been with the team since 2010.

Known as one of the best long snappers in the NFL today, the Washington Redskins announced on Monday that they have re-signed Nick Sundberg.

Sundberg, 29, recently completed his seventh season with the Redskins after originally signing with the team back in 2010.

In his Washington tenure, Sundberg has appeared in 91 games including 41 straight between the 2014-16 seasons.

Sundberg has been one of the team’s veteran leaders and his steady snapping ability has allowed Dustin Hopkins and Tress Way confidence that the ball will be placed in the right place at the right time.

During the 2016 season, Hopkins finished the year with 34 field goal makes – setting a new franchise record that was previously set by Mark Moseley (33 in 1983) – and his 138 points ranks fourth on the franchise’s single-season scoring list.

The Florida State product was also named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for the month of September, as he was perfect on his 11 field goal tries including a 5-for-5 performance in a 29-27 victory over the New York Giants in Week 3.

Way, meanwhile, had a career year in 2014 despite being a late preseason addition. The Oklahoma product became the first member of the Redskins to lead the NFL in punting for a season since Sam Baker in 1958.

His 40.0-yard net punting average was the highest by a Redskins punter in records dating back to 1976, surpassing Matt Turk’s mark of 39.2 net yards set in both 1996 and 1997.

During the 2012 season, Sundberg made headlines as he played the entire second half of the regular season opener against the New Orleans Saints. In total, the Redskins had a perfect 8-0 record when Sundberg was in the lineup that year.

Sundberg was a four-year starter for California, starting 52 consecutive games.