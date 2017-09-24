Redskins Return Home To Host Raiders In Primetime Matchup

The Redskins have returned to FedExField for Week 3 action, hosting the 2-0 Oakland Raiders in the first of two straight nationally televised games.

First Quarter: Redskins 7, Raiders 0

The Raiders began the evening with possession of the ball after winning the opening coin toss.

After beginning the game with a Marshawn Lynch run, the Redskins picked off Derek Carr’s first attempt of the game. Safety Montae Nicholson , a fourth-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft, went up and caught a ball lobbed up for Michael Crabtree.

Starting from their own 33-yard line, the Redskins’ offense quickly moved into Raiders territory off a 26-yard connection between Kirk Cousins and Vernon Davis .

The Redskins would work their way deep into Raiders territory before Washington capped off their first drive of the game with a 22-yard touchdown score from Chris Thompson third down.

The touchdown pass was Cousins’ 75th as a member of the Redskins, becoming only the sixth quarterback in franchise history to hit the mark.

The defense once again frustrated the Raiders on their second drive, as Washington recorded back-to-back sacks on second and third downs before Oakland had to punt.

Junior Galette and Jonathan Allen were credited with a joint sack on second down before Preston Smith got the sack on third down.

After a three-and-out from the offense, though, the defense forced a second consecutive three-and-out of their own.

The quarter would end with the Raiders in a 3rd-and-15 situation.