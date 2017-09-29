Redskins Senior Vice President Of Communications Tony Wyllie Inducted Into Black College Hall Of Fam

Redskins Senior Vice President of Media Relations Tony Wyllie will be inducted into the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Friday evening for his dedication and contribution to athletics that spans more than 30 years of service and four different NFL franchises.

Wyllie is currently in his seventh season with the Redskins, serving as an advisor to the principal owner on all issues related to public perception of the franchise. He shapes and molds the team image through all public contacts and publicity generation, serves as liaison between team and local and national media, oversees coordination of all interviews and serves as team spokesman.

A Brooklyn native, Wyllie began his career as an intern with the Houston Oilers, San Diego Chargers and Dallas Cowboys before landing his first official job as an Assistant Director of Public Relations for the Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams from 1994-1998, guiding them through their transition to a new city.

He then took over as Director of Public Relations for the Tennessee Titans (1998-2000) before becoming Vice President of Communications for the Houston Texans (2000-10), one of the team’s first hires during the NFL’s expansion.

The Texas Southern University graduate also worked three years for his alma mater in the sports information department, earning his degree in journalism.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today had it not been for the nurturing I got from TSU,” Wyllie told the AFRO. “I was treated as a professional while in college which gave me the confidence to conquer the world.”

Wyllie told The Undefeated that his ceremony speech will be centered around “team.” He’ll be joined by his parents, wife and two children.

“I wouldn’t be here without a strong team, and I worked with them, professional teams, my entire life, including in school,” Wyllie said. “It’s about the team that I had around me.”