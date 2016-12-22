Redskins Sign Cornerback Dashaun Phillips To Active Roster

Over the course of the last two seasons, Dashaun Phillips has appeared in nine games with two starts for the Redskins. He is one of six cornerbacks on the active roster.

The Washington Redskins on Thursday announced that cornerback Dashaun Phillips has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

In corresponding moves, wide receiver Rashad Ross has been waived and linebacker Lynden Trail has been signed to the practice squad.

Phillips, 25, appeared in three games earlier this year with starts against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys as the Redskins’ No. 1 nickel cornerback.

He also appeared in Washington’s Week 3 victory over the New York Giants, but was removed from the game with a hamstring injury and did not return to active duty over the next few games before being waived on Nov. 12 to make room for returning tight end Derek Carrier .

Phillips would be signed to the practice squad three days later before a brief stint on the active roster during the Redskins’ weekend in Arizona to take on the Cardinals earlier this month.

Back on the 53-man roster, Phillips joins fellow cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland , Quinton Dunbar , Kendall Fuller , Josh Norman and Greg Toler .

While Toler was cleared from concussion protocol this week, Dunbar remains and did not participate in Wednesday’s walkthrough session.

Ross, meanwhile, was active for five games this season, recording a catch for eight yards against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.

Over the course of his two seasons in Washington, the Arizona State product caught nine passes for 192 yards and a touchdown along with an additional kick return touchdown in 2015.

As for Trail, he returns to the practice squad for a second stint this season.