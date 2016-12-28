Redskins Sign Josh Evans, Place Donte Whitner Sr. On Injured Reserve

With Donte Whitner Sr. dealing with a quad injury, the Redskins have placed the veteran on Injured Reserve. Josh Evans , meanwhile, returns to the active roster after being waived in October.

The Washington Redskins on Wednesday announced that veteran safety Donte Whitner Sr. has been placed on Injured Reserve.

In a corresponding move, the team has brought back Josh Evans to the active roster. Additionally, linebacker Rufus Johnson has been signed to the practice squad.

Whitner Sr. injured his calf in the Redskins’ 41-21 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Signed on Oct. 5, the 11-year veteran appeared in 11 games for the Redskins this season with nine starts. He collected 66 tackles (49 solo) along with a fumble forced.

Evans, meanwhile, returns to the Redskins after being waived on Oct. 28.

For his career, Evans has collected 203 tackles along with five passes defensed and a fumble forced. The 25-year-old has appeared in 49 games during his career with 37 starts between his first three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and two prior games with the Redskins.

Evans played with current Redskins safety Will Blackmon during his time with the Jaguars and was a college teammate of Mack Brown , Matt Jones , Quinton Dunbar and Jordan Reed at Florida.

With his addition, Evans joins Blackmon, Duke Ihenacho and Deshazor Everett at the safety positon. Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said this week that rookie Su’a Cravens could also play some safety when he returns healthy.