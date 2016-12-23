Redskins Sign Lynden Trail To Active Roster

Brought back to the practice squad on Thursday, Redskins linebacker Lynden Trail has been called up to the active roster. The Norfolk State product spent the entire offseason in Washington.

The Washington Redskins on Friday announced that they have signed linebacker Lynden Trail to the active roster from the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, linebacker Nick Moody has been waived.

Trail returned to the Redskins on Friday more than two months after being released from the practice squad in September.

The 25-year-old spent this past offseason with the Redskins and appeared in four preseason games with Washington, collecting nine tackles.

He also had two different stints on Washington’s practice squad last season after originally entering the NFL as a college free agent with the Houston Texans

During his three seasons at Norfolk State after transferring from the University of Florida, Trail appeared in 35 career games with 27 starts. He posted 255 career tackles (101 solo, 41 for loss), 16 passes defensed, 15 sacks and eight fumbles forced.

The 6-foot-7 linebacker is now the tallest defensive player on the active roster.

With his addition, the Redskins now have four outside linebackers. Ryan Kerrigan , Preston Smith and Trent Murphy , of course, have been Washington’s main outside linebackers this season while Houston Bates occasionally appeared, although his main role was on special teams before suffering a season-ending ACL tear on Monday.