Redskins Tackle Ty Nsekhe Out Three To Six Weeks

Washington Redskins tackle Ty Nsekhe will likely miss the next three to six weeks after undergoing surgery on Tuesday to fix a core muslcle injury he suffered in the team’s Week 3 27-10 victory over the Oakland Raiders at FedExField in Landover, Md.

Nsekhe suffered the injury on his lone offensive play against the Raiders, as he came into the game at left tackle – with Trent Williams shifting over to left guard – to replace Shawn Lauvao after he had a facemask issue.

On the play, Nsekhe and the rest of the offensive line helped pave the way for Chris Thompson , who turned a screen pass into a 74-yard gain.

The Texas State product met with Dr. Williams Meyers in Philadelphia before having surgery.

Nsekhe, a third-year veteran, has appeared in 32 regular season games for the Redskins over the last three seasons with six starts.

With the swing tackle sidelined, the Redskins will look to T.J. Clemmings to serve in a backup role behind Williams and Morgan Moses .

“He played a lot at Minnesota – two years at Minnesota – played some tackle and guard, so he’s got some experience which is good,” said Redskins head coach Jay Gruden. “Now it’s just making sure he’s up to speed with our terminology and our protection calls and our runs. That’s the key. But’s he’s a good athlete and obviously it’s good to have that type of experience in NFL games to be a third guy.”

Clemmings was claimed off waivers earlier this month following his departure from the Minnesota Vikings.

In two seasons with the Vikings, Clemmings appeared in 31 regular season games with 30 starts (19 at right tackle and 11 at left tackle).

During his rookie season in 2015, Clemmings – a fourth-round pick out of Pittsburgh — helped create holes for the NFL’s No. 4-ranked rushing attack that centered around Adrian Peterson, who rushed for a league-high 1,485 yards.