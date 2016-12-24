Redskins Turn Their Attention To The Giants

The Washington Redskins will return to FedExField one final time during the 2016 season, as they’ll host the New York Giants in Week 17 NFC East action.

The Redskins head into the season finale with a 8-6-1 record following Saturday’s 41-21 victory over the Chicago Bears. The Giants have a 10-5 record after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night by a final of 24-19.

New York, of course, is led by quarterback Eli Manning. The two-time Super Bowl champion is coming off his worst performance of the season, as he threw three interceptions against the Eagles on a career-high 63 pass attempts.

The 13-year veteran has thrown 26 touchdowns to 16 interceptions this season along with 3,847 yards and a passer rating of 86.2.

While the Giants have had some success throwing the football, they continue to get much traction going with the ground game, as the team averages just 3.5 yards per carry.

The lead running back through 15 games for the Giants has been Rashad Jennings, but he’s only gaining 3.3 yards every time he records a tote and has just three rushing touchdowns on the season.

Paul Perkins has jumped into the No. 2 running back role recently, and the rookie runner has collected 354 rushing yards along with more than 160 receiving yards.

The Giants’ offense, however, circulates around Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who continues to break records in his third season out of LSU.

Beckham Jr. this season has already tied his career-high in receptions and has more than 1,300 receiving yards with 10 touchdown receptions.

After not recording a touchdown reception through the first four weeks of the season, Beckham Jr. collected 10 touchdown receptions between Weeks 5-15.

New York’s offense dive into free agency to acquire big-name talent has helped guide a defensive unit that is now third in scoring defense.

Safety Landon Collins leads the team in tackles (117), while Olivier Vernon has collected 8.5 sacks on the campaign.

This game will mark the 170th time the Redskins and Giants have faced off dating back to their first matchup on Oct. 9, 1932.

The two rivals faced off in Week 3 action earlier this season at MetLife Stadium, with the Redskins scoring a wild 29-27 victory behind a big outing from the special teams unit.