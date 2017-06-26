Redskins Weekend Social Recap: Josh Norman Goes To Spain

It’s been more than a week of vacation for players, which means they’ve had enough time to plan out some trips and camps for their month off. Some prefer to stay home, but cornerback Josh Norman is taking advantage of his summer, living it up in Barcelona and Ibiza, Spain.

“Barca¡ *Barca¡ *BARCA¡!! Indulging in the many Wonder’s This World has to offer But I tell you never seems to escape my presence no matter how far I go nor what I do, always she travels shotgun. From bottom to the Top you been A1-Day1,” he captions.

Is it possible he explores more of the country and tries to run with the bulls? I wouldn’t put it past him.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins hung out near a slightly different body of water (as in not the Ibiza coastline) this weekend – Lake Macataw, to be exact – outside of his hometown of Holland, Mich. He reached his 10-year high school reunion and got the chance to catch up with friends with a brilliant pink sunset for added effect. It’s probably fair to say Cousins was one of the more accomplished people mingling that night.

It was also a good weekend to run a football camp. Jamison Crowder , Matt Jones and Ty Nsekhe all ran kids through drills and activities and posted some group shots on Instagram. “It is one of the greatest feelings giving back to my hometown. THANKS to all, who made today possible,” Crowder posted.

“What a great experience for these kids, so much energy & competition out there,” Jones posted.

Vernon Davis mentored some kids on Saturday as well, but did so dressed in a suit inside a mall. He teamed up with Mezlan shoes and spoke some life lessons to 13 children from the Washington D.C.-based Boys and Girls Club. “What a great experience for these kids, so much energy & competition out there,” he captioned.

DeAngelo Hall gave his kids a little history lesson with a trip to the African-American Museum. Naturally, he took his twin athletes to the sports hall of the museum to take in some of its pioneers throughout history.

Finally, linebacker Trent Murphy spent some time by the Venice Beach boardwalk to do some fishing off the piers. He caught one fish that was nearly as big as his torso. One of his hashtags? #haterzwillsayitsfake