Redskins Weekend Social Recap: Players In Their Easter Best

The final weekend before the offseason program begins isn’t exactly like the last week of summer vacation. Players will get more time off from mid-June through most of July and will likely take excursions on the weekends until then. But, Monday marks the first time since January that many have returned to Loudoun County, Va., to see their teammates and begin the process of working out as a team again.

Before that happened some weekend fulfillment was in store. That included first and foremost some Easter Sunday photos – wide receiver Maurice Harris with his family, Vernon Davis dressed in all purple and Preston Smith enjoying time with his daughter.

Safety Su’a Cravens hadn’t been to the ballpark in a while, so he took a little trip to New York City, where, if you scroll through several of his photos, he enjoyed a Yankees game and saw the sights as well.

A few players also made sure to see the new “Fast and Furious” movie this weekend, and reviews were mixed, at least from this sample size.

The Fate of The Furious  — Mason_Foster (@Mason_Foster) April 16, 2017

This is the first time I came away unimpressed by a fast and furious movie — amintore columbu. (@NotoriousMbu) April 15, 2017