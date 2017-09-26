Redskins Weekly Stat Ranking Update: 9/26

After three games, the Redskins are rising through the ranks of NFL statistics. Here’s a look at where the team stands compared to the rest of the league.
Stats provided by Redskins Public Relations.
Redskins Overall:
- Rank first in the NFL and NFC in yardage differential per game (101.7).
- Rank second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in total takeaways (7)
- Rank tied for second in the NFC and tied for fourth in the NFL in takeaway points scored (24)
- Rank tied for third in the NFL and the NFC in miscellaneous touchdowns scored (1)
- Rank third in the NFL and the NFC in average penalties per game (5.33)
- Rank tied for fourth in the NFC and tied for 10th in the NFL in turnover differential (+1)
Redskins Offense:
- Ranks tied for first in the NFL and the NFC in 3rd and 4th and 1 conversion percentage (100%)
- Ranks first in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in average rushing yards per game (136.3)
- Ranks first in the NFC and third in the NFL in points scored outside the red zone (31)
- Ranks tied for first in the NFL and the NFC in 2nd down conversion percentage (41.7)
- Ranks tied for first in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in percentage of rushes gaining 4+ yards (48.9%)
- Ranks tied for second in the NFC and tied for sixth in the NFL in points scored after takeaways (17)
- Ranks tied for second in the NFC and tied for fourth in the NFL in points scored on the first possession of the second half (10)
- Ranks second in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in percentage of rushes gaining 4+ yards (46.6%)
- Ranks tied for second in the NFL and the NFC in rushing plays of 50+ yards (1)
- Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in rushing yard average on second down (6.21)
- Ranks third in the NFL and the NFC in 3rd and 10+ conversion percentage (40.0%)
- Ranks tied for third in the NFL and the NFC in five-minute drives (6)
- Ranks third in the NFL and the NFC in average time of possession (33:23)
- Ranks third in the NFC and tied for fourth in the NFL in 3rd and long conversion percentage (37.5 %)
- Ranks tied for third in the NFC and tied for fourth in the NFL in 3 and out drive percentage (15.2%)
- Ranks tied for third in the NFC and tied for eighth in the NFL in plays of 10+ yards (40)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and tied for fourth in the NFL in points scored in the last two minutes of either half (21)
- Ranks tied for fourth in the NFC and tied for fifth in the NFL in points scored on first offensive possession (10)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in QBR (105.3)
Redskins Defense:
- Ranks first in the NFL and the NFC in opponent 10 play drives (2)
- Ranks tied for first in the NFL and the NFC in opponent rushes of 20+ yards (0)
- Ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL in average rushing yards a game (62.3)
- Ranks tied for first in the NFL and the NFC in opponent total first downs (40)
- Ranks tied for first in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL opponent fumbles recovered (3)
- Ranks first in the NFL and the NFC in opponent second down conversion percentage (18.4%)
- Ranks second in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in total defense (816)
- Ranks tied for second in the NFC and tied for fourth in the NFL in opponents 3rd and short conversion percentage (40.0)
- Ranks second in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in opponent average yards to go on 2nd down (8.65)
- Ranks second in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in opponent average yards per game (272.0)
- Ranks second in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in passing 1st downs allowed (29)
- Ranks second in the NFC and eighth in the NFL in opponent average passer rating (80.7)
- Ranks second in the NFL and the NFC in 2nd down rushing average (2.29)
- Ranks third in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in total offensive points allowed (52)
- Ranks third in the NFL and the NFC in opponent time of possession (26:37)
- Ranks third in the NFL and the NFC in opponent rushes of 10+ yards (3)
- Ranks tied for third in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL in opponent plays of 10+ yards (26)
- Ranks tied for fourth in the NFC and tied for seventh in the NFL in interception returns of 20+ yards (1)
Redskins Special Teams:
- Ranks tied for first in the NFL and the NFC in opponent punt return of 20+ yards (0)
- Ranks tied for first in the NFL and the NFC in PAT percentage (100%)
- Ranks tied for first in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL in punts inside the 20 (7)
- Ranks third in the NFC and eighth in the NFL in opponents kickoff return average (18.8)
- Ranks tied for third in the NFC and tied for fifth in the NFL in PATs made (8)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and ninth in the NFL in opponent starting field position after a kickoff (23.8)
Individual: