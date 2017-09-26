Redskins Weekly Stat Ranking Update: 9/26

After three games, the Redskins are rising through the ranks of NFL statistics. Here’s a look at where the team stands compared to the rest of the league.

Stats provided by Redskins Public Relations.

Redskins Overall:

Rank first in the NFL and NFC in yardage differential per game (101.7).

Rank second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in total takeaways (7)

Rank tied for second in the NFC and tied for fourth in the NFL in takeaway points scored (24)

Rank tied for third in the NFL and the NFC in miscellaneous touchdowns scored (1)

Rank third in the NFL and the NFC in average penalties per game (5.33)

Rank tied for fourth in the NFC and tied for 10th in the NFL in turnover differential (+1)

Redskins Offense:

Ranks tied for first in the NFL and the NFC in 3rd and 4th and 1 conversion percentage (100%)

Ranks first in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in average rushing yards per game (136.3)

Ranks first in the NFC and third in the NFL in points scored outside the red zone (31)

Ranks tied for first in the NFL and the NFC in 2nd down conversion percentage (41.7)

Ranks tied for first in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in percentage of rushes gaining 4+ yards (48.9%)

Ranks tied for second in the NFC and tied for sixth in the NFL in points scored after takeaways (17)

Ranks tied for second in the NFC and tied for fourth in the NFL in points scored on the first possession of the second half (10)

Ranks second in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in percentage of rushes gaining 4+ yards (46.6%)

Ranks tied for second in the NFL and the NFC in rushing plays of 50+ yards (1)

Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in rushing yard average on second down (6.21)

Ranks third in the NFL and the NFC in 3rd and 10+ conversion percentage (40.0%)

Ranks tied for third in the NFL and the NFC in five-minute drives (6)

Ranks third in the NFL and the NFC in average time of possession (33:23)

Ranks third in the NFC and tied for fourth in the NFL in 3rd and long conversion percentage (37.5 %)

Ranks tied for third in the NFC and tied for fourth in the NFL in 3 and out drive percentage (15.2%)

Ranks tied for third in the NFC and tied for eighth in the NFL in plays of 10+ yards (40)

Ranks fourth in the NFC and tied for fourth in the NFL in points scored in the last two minutes of either half (21)

Ranks tied for fourth in the NFC and tied for fifth in the NFL in points scored on first offensive possession (10)

Ranks fourth in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in QBR (105.3)

Redskins Defense:

Ranks first in the NFL and the NFC in opponent 10 play drives (2)

Ranks tied for first in the NFL and the NFC in opponent rushes of 20+ yards (0)

Ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL in average rushing yards a game (62.3)

Ranks tied for first in the NFL and the NFC in opponent total first downs (40)

Ranks tied for first in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL opponent fumbles recovered (3)

Ranks first in the NFL and the NFC in opponent second down conversion percentage (18.4%)

Ranks second in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in total defense (816)

Ranks tied for second in the NFC and tied for fourth in the NFL in opponents 3rd and short conversion percentage (40.0)

Ranks second in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in opponent average yards to go on 2nd down (8.65)

Ranks second in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in opponent average yards per game (272.0)

Ranks second in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in passing 1st downs allowed (29)

Ranks second in the NFC and eighth in the NFL in opponent average passer rating (80.7)

Ranks second in the NFL and the NFC in 2nd down rushing average (2.29)

Ranks third in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in total offensive points allowed (52)

Ranks third in the NFL and the NFC in opponent time of possession (26:37)

Ranks third in the NFL and the NFC in opponent rushes of 10+ yards (3)

Ranks tied for third in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL in opponent plays of 10+ yards (26)

Ranks tied for fourth in the NFC and tied for seventh in the NFL in interception returns of 20+ yards (1)

Redskins Special Teams:

Ranks tied for first in the NFL and the NFC in opponent punt return of 20+ yards (0)

Ranks tied for first in the NFL and the NFC in PAT percentage (100%)

Ranks tied for first in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL in punts inside the 20 (7)

Ranks third in the NFC and eighth in the NFL in opponents kickoff return average (18.8)

Ranks tied for third in the NFC and tied for fifth in the NFL in PATs made (8)

Ranks fourth in the NFC and ninth in the NFL in opponent starting field position after a kickoff (23.8)

Individual: