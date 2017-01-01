Redskins Welcome Budweiser Clydesdales To FedExField

Prior to kickoff of between the Redskins and New York Giants, the famous Budweiser Clydesdales made an appearance at FedExField.

On a beautiful afternoon on New Year’s Day, the Clydesdales toured around the stadium premises in front of plenty of fans.

The Clydesdales travel 10 months out of the year; they do about three to five shows a week, tallying more than 100 shows a year.

“We have everything preplanned, down to the shows, where we are staying, where we are keeping the horses,” said Larry Manypenny, one of the Clydesdale workers. “That way everything is ready for when we get to town, no surprises.”

The Clydesdales travel to all different types of sporting events, but parade more than anything.

“Whether we are in a big parade like a Thanksgiving Day parade, or just a local celebration parade, we are always in parades every week,” Manypenny said.

In the last game at FedExField for the 2016 season, the Redskins were more than happy to welcome a special guest.