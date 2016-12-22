Reed leads Miami past George Washington 72-64

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) Davon Reed scored 17 points to lead Miami to a 72-64 victory over George Washington on Thursday night.

The Hurricanes (9-2) secured the victory with eight free throws in the final 41 seconds. Reed’s two free throws with 5.9 seconds left gave Miami its final margin.

JaQuan Newton finished with 14 points and Bruce Brown had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Hurricanes (9-2). Ebuka Izundu added 12 points.

Yuta Watanabe scored 15 points to lead the Colonials (8-5).

The victory increased Miami’s winning streak to five while the loss snapped a three-game winning streak for George Washington.

Both teams enjoyed huge first half runs. Davon Reed keyed a 23-4 spurt with three 3-pointers that gave Miami a 28-8 lead with 8:45 remaining.

The Colonials responded with a 22-6 run in the next 7:29. Yuta Watanabe scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers and his third conversion from behind the arc with 1:16 left got George Washington within 34-30.

BIG PICTURE

George Washington: the Colonials’ starting lineup of Tyler Cavanaugh, Jaren Sina, Jordan Roland, Arnaldo Toro and Collin Smith lost for the first time after five straight wins.

Miami: Reed became the 37th player in Hurricanes history to reach 1,000 points after his dunk with 5:45 remaining in the second half.

UP NEXT

Miami: the Hurricanes close their nonconference schedule with a home game against Columbia Wednesday.

George Washington: the Colonials open their Atlantic 10 schedule when the visit Saint Joseph’s Dec. 30.