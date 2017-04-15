Reeling Blue Jays try to find a way to win against Orioles (Apr 15, 2017)

TORONTO — Just when things could not seem to get much worse for the Toronto Blue Jays, they do.

The Blue Jays not only lost for the seventh straight game Friday night to the Baltimore Orioles, they will have to get along without star third baseman Josh Donaldson, who went on the disabled list with a strained right calf.

The Orioles, meanwhile, have won all four meetings with the Blue Jays this season, including the first two games of the four-game series at the Rogers Centre that continues Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Jays are 1-9, the worst start in franchise history.

The Blue Jays struck out 15 times Friday but had 10 hits, which was something to build on for a team that has been struggling so much at the plate.

“We’ve been analyzing for the last week. I’m not going to over-analyze anything,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “Like I said, we got some hits tonight and that’s a good thing for us.

“We’re going to strike out. That’s who we are. That’s the American League East in a lot of ways. I’m encouraged by the (10 hits) and I hope tomorrow is a big day for us.”

Baltimore (7-2) will start right-hander Alec Asher for the first time. He was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on March 28 and pitched 4 1/3 innings without giving up a run on Monday at Triple-A Norfolk.

Asher has never faced Toronto, but one of the reasons he was chosen for the assignment was that the Blue Jays have a predominately right-handed hitting lineup.

The Orioles are filling in the rotation while Chris Tillman returns from bursitis in his right shoulder.

“We know that has potential to be a moving piece until Chris gets back,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “We can play a little matchup there until we know for sure when we’re going to get Chris back.

“Like we said before, we’re going to take advantage of the versatility of the guys we have on the roster who have options who can go back and forth and hopefully put out best foot forward.”

After the trade, Asher pitched once, an inning without giving up a run, for the Orioles at spring training.

“We’ve faced him a couple times,” Showalter said. “We’ve seen him a lot. He’s pitched for us twice. We have an idea. There will be another different atmosphere, so to speak, that he’ll be pitching in front of Saturday. We felt like he was our best option at this point.”

The Blue Jays will counter Saturday with a more known commodity in Marco Estrada, who faced the Orioles on Opening Day at Camden Yards. He pitched six innings to a no-decision, allowing five hits, two walks and two runs. The right-hander struck out five.

Estrada took the loss in his next start at Tampa Bay when he had trouble with his changeup, allowing three home runs, in five innings. He gave up seven hits in all, two walks and five runs.

Estrada has had success against the Orioles, going 4-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 11 career games (nine starts).

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays can only hope a 10-hit, four-run game that included three hits and a run against the usually impeccable Orioles closer translates into something for Saturday.

“You just have to grind through it,” said Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak, who had a solo homer and an RBI single Friday. “Yeah, it’s early, but at the same time you want to win ballgames and you’re playing against teams in the division that you’re competing against. Just have to keep grinding through it. It’ll turn and hopefully it’s tomorrow.”

