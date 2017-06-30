Reeling Rockies welcome back Gray, visit D-backs (Jun 30, 2017)

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks knocked the Colorado Rockies out of first place in the National League West when the teams met in Denver two weeks ago, and the clubs have gone in opposite directions since.

The Rockies (47-34) bring a season-best, eight-game losing streak into the first contest of the three-game series Friday, when they welcome right-hander Jon Gray back from the disabled list.

The Diamondbacks (50-30) have won six of nine since taking the final two games of the series in Colorado on June 21-22, a set in which they scored 26 runs. Potential All-Star lefty Robbie Ray starts for Arizona on Friday.

Both teams are chasing the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers (53-28) in a division that includes teams with three of the five best records in the majors.

“Really excited,” Arizona third baseman Jake Lamb said of the series. “It doesn’t really matter how they’ve been playing. I know how good that lineup is and how good those arms are, even though they are young. It’s going to be a challenge. Another big three games for this team.”

The D-backs, off to the best start in franchise history, will attempt to avoid their first three-game home losing streak of the season after dropping the final two contests of a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals. Arizona is 30-12 at home, second only to the Dodgers (33-11) for home success.

Colorado is 25-19 on the road despite losing three-game series at Dodger Stadium and San Francisco after falling in the final two games to Arizona.

“It’s rough sledding right now,” Colorado manager Bud Black said when the streak reached eight with a loss to the Giants on Wednesday. “But the big body of work has been solid. Look where we are in a lot of categories both offensively and defensively, and with pitching. We’re doing good things.”

The teams, not considered contenders when the year began, have played similarly. Each is in the top four in the NL in runs scored and in the top eight in ERA.

The D-backs are one game ahead of the franchise-record pace set by the Randy Johnson/Luis Gonzalez 2001 team. They have won 13 of 17 overall, and they had won five straight home series until the Cardinals took two of three.

After a day off Monday, the D-backs will play a three-game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

“Two very good teams coming up here,” Arizona left-hander Patrick Corbin said. “I wouldn’t say it’s do or die, but they are big games, and I know we are going to go out and give it our best. We are prepared for that.”

Gray (0-0, 4.38 ERA) will make his fourth start of the season Friday, his first since April 13. He spent 2 1/2 months on the disabled list because of a stress fracture in his left foot. The Rockies won all three of his starts.

Gray, who was 10-10 with 185 strikeouts in 168 innings in his breakout season last year, is 0-1 in two career appearances against the D-backs at Coors Field. He has never pitched in Arizona.

Ray, on track for his first All-Star appearance, is 8-3 with a 2.87 ERA, tied for third in the NL. He is 6-0 with a 1.29 ERA in his past seven starts, with 60 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings, and he is fifth in the NL with 119 strikeouts.

He is 2-2 with a 5.10 ERA in eight career starts against the Rockies. He lost a quality start in Denver, going 6 2/3 innings in a 3-1 defeat on April 28.

