There were plenty of controversial decisions in Real Madrid’s win against Bayern Munich.

More Soccer Videos Cristiano Ronaldo completes his hat-trick for Real Madrid | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo scores controversial goal for Real Madrid​ | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights Leicester City vs. Atletico Madrid​ | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights Sergio Ramos concedes costly own goal | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Real Madrid | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights Jamie Vardy equalizes for Leicester City | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights More Soccer Videos