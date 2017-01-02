Reggie Bush sets embarrassing NFL rushing record

Reggie Bush didn’t want this kind of history.

The Buffalo Bills running back set an NFL record by becoming the first rusher ever to finish the season with negative yards on the ground with at least 10 carries. Bush headed into the final game with -3 yards on the season, needing just a precious three to finish the season in the black.

He got zero rushes in the game. That was that.

He finished the year with 12 carries for -3 yards and a long of 5.

Bush was expected to make an impact with the Bills this season, but saw himself become the odd man out of a crowded backfield which included LeSean McCoy and Mike Gillislee. Bush did find more success in the passing game this year, as he finished with 7 grabs for 90 yards on the season.

What’s most strange about the season is that despite his negative yardage, he did finish with a touchdown run.