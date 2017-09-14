North Korea has reportedly fired a missile eastward from Pyongyang, Yonhap News Agency reported Thursday.

The Japanese government said a ballistic missile launched from North Korea has flown over Japan and landed in the Pacific Ocean, according to NHK. Residents of Japan are being asked to avoid anything that could possibly be missile debris.

The reported missile launch comes three days after the United Nations Security Council unanimously approved new sanctions against North Korea.

Ahead of the vote, North Korea vowed that the United States would face “pain and suffering” if any new sanctions were approved by the U.N.

Earlier this month, North Korea said it detonated a hydrogen bomb, which possibly triggered an artificial earthquake.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.