Regis plots big comeback

Regis Philbin is heading back to daytime!

The Hollywood legend will be joining “Home & Family” on Hallmark Channel for a full week of shows from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, as a special guest star — his first hosting stint on national television since leaving “Live with Regis and Kelly” in 2011. Philbin has appeared alongside former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford on “Today” several times since leaving “Live!”

According to the network, Philbin can be expected to participate in “all aspects of the show, from cooking in the kitchen, to playing games and DIYs.”

Woody Fraser, executive producer of “Home & Family,” tells ET,” Regis and I have been friends forever. What an honor to have him guest star on Home & Family for a whole week.”

“I’m very excited to be joining “Home & Family” for a full week of shows,” Philbin adds. “I think we’re going to have a lot of fun. You should definitely tune in!”

“Home & Family” airs on the Hallmark channel daily.

While he’s stayed away from daytime, earlier this year, Philbin opened up about Ripa’s co-host drama after Michael Strahan announced he was leaving “Live! With Kelly and Michael.”