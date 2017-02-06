Registration Open For Food Bank’s CANgineering

Registration is now open for the fifth annual CANgineering competition from the Food Bank of Delaware. During the next two months, registered organizations will have the opportunity to hold food drives and compete to create structures out of the food collected. Now that the holidays are over, donation are down, but the Food Bank needs your help all year round. The competition is a creative way to get the public reenergized about giving. Registration is open until March 3, and judging will take place April 24 and 25, with winners being announced April 28. To register, visit www.fbd.org/cangineering.