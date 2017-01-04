Regulations Set In Maryland For DFS

With the start of 2017, Maryland has officially set regulations on daily fantasy sports to ensure fairness and that winners pay appropriate taxes. The regulations took effect on Monday, and apply only to daily fantasy sports contests, not the traditional, season-long leagues. The new regulations ban participation in Maryland by anyone under the age of 18, professional athletes in their sport, and employees of fantasy sports operators and their immediate families. Bans on betting have been set for amateur or college sports and betting has a maximum set at $1,000 deposit per month.