Rehoboth Beach commission divided over 7th member

Rehoboth Beach is a house divided. The commission remains in a deadlock over who should be appointed as interim commissioner to fill the seat vacated by newly elected mayor Paul Kuhns. Over the weekend the commission met to install a new commissioner, but left in a stalemate. Delmarva Daily Times reporting Kuhns recommended former commissioner Pat Coluzzi; Kuhns, Lisa Schlosser, and Kathy McGuinness voted for the nomination. Stan Mills, Patrick Gossett, and Toni Sharp voted against. Mills then nominated Susan Gay, who ran for the commission this year. That vote deadlocked in a 3-3 tie as well. Gay was eventually appointed to planning commission, and everyone went home after no decision could be made about the open commission seat. A new vote has not been scheduled.