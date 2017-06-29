Rehoboth Beach Police Charge Man With Rape And Kidnapping While Armed

Rehoboth Beach police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old Dover man on Wednesday after he was accused of sexually assaulting and holding a woman, who is a former acquaintance, against her will in an accessory apartment in the second block of Oak Ave.

Around 4 p.m., police said officers were called to King Charles Avenue to contact the victim who was reporting that she had just been sexually assaulted.

Police say the 21-year-old victim indicated that she had entered the Oak Avenue apartment, where she had previously resided with the suspect, Joshua C. Abele, in order to retrieve some belongings. The victim believed the apartment to be vacant, police said, but Abele had been hiding inside.

Once inside, police say Abele confronted the victim and prevented her from leaving while threatening her with a black handgun, which was later determined to be a BB gun. Abele forced the victim to have sex with him and eventually allowed her to leave after threatening to harm her if she contacted the police.

The victim fled the residence in a vehicle to King Charles Avenue where she contacted the police. Police arrested Abele as he was preparing to leave the Oak Avenue residence in this Ford F150 truck.

Police have charged Abele with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and aggravated menacing, which are all felonies. Abele was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $105,000 secured bail.