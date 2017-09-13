Rehoboth Beach schedules town hall to discuss Ocean Outfall project

The City of Rehoboth Beach is hosting a town hall for members of the public to learn more about the construction phase of the Ocean Outfall project. The meeting will take place on Saturday September 16th at 1 PM at the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company. There will be a presentation from the engineers and contractors working on the project, followed by a question and answer session. Crews plan on beginning work by October 1st and hope to complete a new pump station, force main, and outfall pipe by April 30th of next year.