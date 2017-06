The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey beach Chamber of Commerce is worried about legislation adding an 8% accommodations tax statewide. As the Joint Finance Committee met yesterday Carol Everhart, President and CEO of the Rehoboth/Dewey Beach Chamber, was on hand to lobby members against the proposal. She says that the tax would be a burden on Delaware’s 4th largest industry, and imposing higher costs on tourists will lead to visitors and jobs heading elsewhere as people search for economical vacations.