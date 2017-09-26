Rehoboth City Hall open for business

Rehoboth City Hall is now open for business. The new building not only functions as city hall, but also a convention center, police department, and more. City manager Sharon Lynn says this is the first time in 50 years that municipal services will be conducted in a state of the art facility. There is an open house coming up this weekend for those interested in scoping out the new building. The Mayor, Commissioners, and city staff will be on hand to meet with interested citizens, and tours will be given as well to help people familiarize themselves with the new facility. The open house is scheduled to run from 1 – 4 PM on Sunday, October 1st.